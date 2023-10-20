MAdeline Trappmann was a passionate musician during her school days. Studying singing was still out of the question for the 25-year-old woman – her career prospects were too uncertain for that. So after graduating from high school in 2016, she enrolled in music teaching at the University of Cologne. At first she thought it was a good plan, but she began to have doubts during her first long-term internship at a primary school. “At first I chalked it up to normal doubts about my studies,” she says.

During her internship semester, she could no longer close her eyes to the fact that she didn’t want to work as a teacher. She spent the time in an international elementary school and was supposed to teach German ABC to a bunch of first graders who spoke partly German, partly Arabic and partly Italian. “You have to want to teach more than make music,” she says. The doubts grew from week to week – until she made a decision. She has been studying law since the summer semester of 2018. Madeline Trappmann is not alone in this. The study progress statistics from the Federal Statistical Office show that almost 14 percent of students change their course of study. The highest transfer rates are in the natural sciences and mathematics, closely followed by the humanities and engineering.

Marco Blasczyk from the Central Student Advisory Service at Goethe University Frankfurt knows why so young people change their course of study. He says that the majority of major changes happen in the first year. The reason: “Many high school graduates only wonder how they can get through the door, but not whether the space behind it is even suitable for them.” Since there are only very few courses available as school subjects, the choice is often a shot in the dark. In addition, most courses do not automatically lead to a specific career – this seems unsafe to some young people or their parents. “That’s why someone who is actually interested in a humanities such as Japanese studies often still studies a career-oriented subject such as law first.”

“In itself it is never too late”

But there are also people who change course in higher semesters. Blasczyk says it sometimes took them longer to admit that their course of study didn’t suit them and to draw the appropriate conclusions. In some cases, however, they also have to realize that they do not meet the performance requirements of their studies. “If you fail an exam twice, you think about whether you want to give it a third try.” When a young person comes to Blasczyk or his colleagues with doubts about their studies, they create a list of individual criteria that their course of study must meet to continue studying. As soon as the catalog is ready, they set a date by which a decision must be made.







For example, in the time leading up to their deadline, students should ask themselves whether they actually want to work in the professions that their degree program leads to and how realistic it is that they will complete their studies. Feelings also play a role: “Studying doesn’t have to be fun every second, but there should be a fundamental, deeper interest in the course content.”

If that’s not the case and your career perspective doesn’t fit, then changing your subject is the right decision. “It’s never too late to change again,” says Blasczyk. But there are also a few obstacles, especially the issue of student financing.