Before representing Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest, Chanel Terrero (Cuba, 1991) already had an emerging career as a musical actress. In January 2020, when he presented the musical ‘El Guarda Espaldas’ at the Murcia Regional Auditorium, he told LA VERDAD how difficult it is to get into the skin of one of the queens of R&B, soul and gospel par excellence, Whitney Houston, already in itself a challenge. Chanel Terrero performed in Murcia for five days, from February 12 to 16, 2020, universal songs such as ‘I will always love you’. Then his great commitment was “to make people vibrate with history”: “Whitney is an artist that everyone has in their retina, in their ear and in their mind, but if you sing the songs with passion, with that vibe black that she has, in the end the public forgets the comparisons and gets fully into the story, “he told this newspaper during the promotion of this LETSGO production.

The interpreter and singer gave life to the character of Rachel Marron, the main star of the story originally written by Lawrence Kasdan. Former Secret Service agent Frank Farmer, played on screen by Kevin Costner and in the musical by Octavi Pujades, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Everything gets complicated when the protagonists fall in love. Chanel knows the soundtrack by heart (winner of three Grammy Awards), and in Murcia, in addition, she performed three more songs by Whitney Houston. Fifteen themes in total to maintain the magic of the original film. «Whitney Houston there is only one», admitted, humbly, Chanel Terrero to the journalists of Murcia.

Tonight we’ll find out what position he ranks with ‘SloMo’, his proposal to represent Spain in Eurovision.