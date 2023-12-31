I have always wondered why so many people manage to be fooled by an infinite number of scams ranging from rogue banks to bleeding madonnas, from palmistry to figures like Wanna Marchi. In these cases the damage is limited to tens of thousands of individuals who unfortunately take the bait for an infinite number of reasons summarized in three cornerstones: desperation, greed and fear. Ignorance is often the sine qua non, through which the holders of the aforementioned fraudulent disciplines rely on their business but, in any case, the damage will be limited exclusively to the people who allow themselves to be fooled.

A profoundly different matter is when salesmanship invades policies in a democratic context. When every vote, every preference has the same value for everyone, there is a risk that the naive illusion of a few could involve, influence and damage everyone's future. In the last century, history has seen two devastating hucksters whose egocentrism brought the world to the brink of collapse, and while their tragic madness originated from a highly efficient delusion of omnipotence, today's political farce takes the form of Wanna Marchi .

Bossi's League, while inciting a part of the north against the rest of an Italy that watched its tribal demonstrations in disbelief, through people with horns on their heads who poured ampoules of water from the Po on other heads, together with others who said they having it hard, he began to bring out the money with investments in Croatia, for a tourist village to be called “Skipper”, administered by Northern League bosses, for the exclusive use and consumption of Northern League members, an infrastructure that was bankrupt before it was even inaugurated.

The money in Tanzania, the diamonds, the gold bars, the offshore triangulations, the money at the Albanian university where Bossi's children graduated and finally the forty-nine million in public money, decree the end of the Northern League. And here, as if by magic, the brand new League for Salvini, without a debt to pay with justice and with the Italian people, ready to start a new path.

Salvini's League considers the portion of the North that still believed in Bossi's League to be diminishing and insufficient for success on a national scale and therefore the idea is to change the enemy by incorporating the putrid “southern” invader for a synergistic fight against the immigrant. The “southerner” falls for it and Salvini also gains votes in the rest of Italy. Salvini goes from “The North first” to “Italians first” and, while promising the elimination of Fornero and taxes, he begins to frequent Moscow where his associates try to extract a bribe on oil supplies to the Russians.

Salvini continues to travel around Italy clutching rosaries and crucifixes, talking about children and family, while his senator Armando Siri, under investigation for self-laundering, is out of government. While the Northern League treasurer, whose surname leaves no escape, is sentenced to two years with an abbreviated sentence for embezzlement and perpetual disqualification from holding public offices, while Attilio Fontana “shields” his “mother's” money from the Bahamas to Switzerland, Salvini is no longer capable of keeping the votes of the southerners and, through the “Bridge”, tries to make them retrace their steps by those who are able to do so.

Today he has his brother-in-law and father-in-law under house arrest on suspicion of corruption in which ANAS, the tip of the iceberg of our infrastructure, is supposed to be involved, and Salvini, Minister of Infrastructure, states that it does not concern him, nor the Italian people, to whom it should report. I consider Wanna Marchi a brilliant and coherent character who discounted her guilt with full dignity but at the same time affirmed that if all those imbeciles who believed her had not existed, the problem would not have existed for anyone. It may be that Salvini has nothing to do with his relatives but, putting myself in the shoes of the person who voted for him, I wouldn't even risk feeling like the imbecile that he believed him to be.