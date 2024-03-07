On the Sant'Egidio website there are photos of all the participants except that of Di Cesare. Today he takes it out on Massimo Gramellini and Corriere della Sera

The unexpected tweet of praise from Barbara Balzerani – written by the philosophy professor at Sapienza Antonella Di Cesare – caused a real earthquake, with the teacher overwhelmed by criticism and the Rector of the University herself, Antonella Polimeni, expressing “disconcertion” at what was declared. “On behalf of the entire academic community I remember the very high blood tribute paid by the University Wisdom in the season of terrorism, confirms the firm condemnation of all forms of violence and distances itself from any declaration of sharing or closeness to ideas, facts and people who do not respect or have respected the laws of the Republic and the democratic principles expressed by the Constitution”.

And in fact he isn't entirely wrong. Only in a country like ours one professor university, therefore a servant of the State, can remain in her post after what she wrote. The institutions should take note of what happened and have those who express these considerations resign from their high educational role. In fact, Sapienza is evaluating measures, the minister was informed. In the meantime, the teacher on FB takes it out on Massimo Gramellini, author of an unwelcome article, “Donatella and the Moon”, and unidentified “journalists” present at her lesson:

“Contents of my lesson filmed by journalists present without my knowledge inside the classroom and reported (with unauthorized photos) in a national newspaper” (il Corriere della Sera, ed.). The lesson, for the record, was on the philosopher and writer Walter Benjamin. But let's rewind the tape and go back to June 2023 when the Oltretevere was depopulated. The head of the CEI, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi who had, in fact, stolen the job from the legitimate owner, that is, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State Vatican that is, what could be considered a Prime Minister who also deals personally with foreign affairs.

However, in recent months, Parolin has made a comeback especially with the Palestinian conflict, while Zuppi has been put aside for the moment by Pope francesco. But a year ago, as mentioned, the CEI head was all the rage in the Vatican and it was thought that he could even be a candidate to succeed Bergoglio. We were saying that last June Zuppi was in Moscow on a diplomatic mission, but a few days later, precisely on 4 July, he spoke at the presentation of the book by Andrea Riccardi, the founder of Sant'Egidio, entitled “The cry of peace” (St. Paolo editor).

Among the invited speakers there was also Professor Donatella Di Cesare, who at the time raged on every talk show with blatantly pro-Russian and pro-Putin positions. With Di Cesare there were also Marco Damilano and Giuseppe De Rita. In her truly boring and soporific speech, the professor speaks against the concept of the nation and in favor of a demagogic book of Vincenzo Paglia, “The collapse of us”, with an inevitable quote from Hannah Arendt. The salient point is when in her speech Di Cesare exalts the Christian commandment of “do not kill”, not exactly what Balzerani thought. For the curious, the link still exists on the site. But the interesting thing is that in the official photo album proposed on the Sant'Egidio website there are half-length photos of all the participants, all except one and coincidentally the one missing is precisely that of Professor Di Cesare who only appears taken from very far away. It will certainly be a coincidence, but as the star Giulio (Andreotti) said, it's a sin to think badly but you almost always get caught…