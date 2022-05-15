Many of the car manufacturers most famous and well-known, now as several decades ago, have collaborated with other companies or directly worked on the production of military vehicles. In addition to trucks, vans and off-road vehicles, several car manufacturers have created tanks, tracked vehicles, amphibians and other experiments, in some cases very bizarre. During the twentieth century, although today it is difficult for many to remember, there were not only two rather long world wars, but also several local conflicts of great geopolitical importance, as well as civil wars. Automotive companies today they tend not to engage directly in this type of activity, harmful to the image; in most cases it is others who build the means for modern wars.

In the past there have been many examples of car manufacturers ‘lent’ to military production. We have collected ten, in a list that is not complete but representative of what was achieved – even only in prototype form – by the employees of the manufacturers who then ended up assembling our small cars. The first example is the Fiat 2000, the first heavy tank designed and built in Italy and adopted by the Royal Army during the First World War. It was produced in only two examples, one in 1917 and one in 1918. The primary armament was a 65/17 accompanying gun. You can see it in the cover photo.

Another Fiat tank, the next 3000, derived from a Renault vehicle, called the FT. Losanga produced several tanks between the two world wars, such as the Renault R35. It was a light infantry support tank designed during the 1930s and produced in over 1,600 units. Other tanks followed such as the R39 model variant.

South Korea has a tank manufacturer with a partially known name: Hyundai Rotem. In the photo is the K1, a model that is related to a vehicle built by Chrysler (the M1 Abrams) for the United States Army. Its derivations are still in use today, more than thirty years after the first sketch.

Daimler-Benz it was a house heavily involved in the Second World War. He brought virtually everything from armored vehicles to warplane engines to the battlefield. In the photo you can see an imposing DB 9.

Also Ford has built several military vehicles, among which we mention the very light 3-ton which was fitted with two engines taken from the famous T model.

Rolls-Royce, British side, built several prototypes and military vehicles, including this remarkable armored vehicle. The image, taken well over a hundred years ago, is also very remarkable.

Launch is known militarily for the vehicle 1Z, based on Theta. With the collaboration of Ansaldo, about a hundred vehicles with a characteristic circular turret were produced.

Definitely unconventional, the military contribution of Skoda in the history of military vehicles it arrived thanks to some prototypes such as the PA-1 of 1923.

Porsche instead he brought as a dowry the Typ 823, a sort of Beetle disguised as fake tank. The medium was a diversion, necessary to carry out complicated Nazi military strategies during the Second World War.

Definitely monstrous, the medium Panhard 212 it was distinguished by its very long antennas and by the overabundance of wheels. Extremely long, it is certainly one of the most extreme attempts to create a vehicle capable of maneuvering on all surfaces.