The debate was opened on social networks after it was echoed that Dominic Wolf, a German ‘influencer’ recognized for making content about Colombian culture, had received a letter from the Colombian Football Federation asking him to remove the content from the Internet. advertising content that he has done with the Colombian National Team shirt on.

The Dominic Wolf Case

The influencer commented that he does not have the legal rights to wear the shirt. Photo: Instagram @dominiccolombia / Twitter @AlEmbajadora

“From today, unfortunately, I will no longer wear the Colombian National Team shirt”was the first thing Wolf said in his video on Monday, citing the FCF statement.

“Apparently, according to Colombian law, I don’t have the right to wear their shirt”Wolf said in a video in which he remarks that he has worked a lot on his audiovisual productions and in which he assures that his only objective has been to leave the name of Colombia high.

However, the statement from the Colombian Football Federation, to which Wolf alludes, does not emphasize that he cannot wear the shirt as one more fan. The subject of the controversy, assures the entity, is that he appears with the clothing of the Selection, encouraging commercial activities of companies and / or brands to which the ‘influencer’ advertises.

“The problem is that the ‘influencer’, wearing the Colombian shirt, advertises for brands that are not sponsors of the Colombian National Team. And the worst thing is that they are brands that are in direct competition with the team’s official sponsors”, they maintain from the FCF in a conversation with this newspaper,

And in the face of doubts about what happened, he stood out the situation of Linda Caicedowho was presented as the new image of Claro Colombia and during the event and in the first advertising pieces, the player appeared with a shirt very similar to that of the National Team, but without the FCF shield, which was replaced by the Clear logo.

Movistar, Claro’s direct competitor, is one of the sponsors of the FCF.

So things, When can the Colombian National Team shirt be used and when not?

Can I take a photo with the shirt while eating in a restaurant?

If the activity is not related to commercial purposes, yes.

Can I post on any social network a photo watching a game of the Colombian National Team?

Sure, you can. However, you must take into account that you are not incurring in a promotional act of other brands that benefit from the Colombian National Team brand.

What if I appear in a video with the shirt and some product from a brand that competes with the sponsors of the National Team?

If the recording is not for commercial or profit-making purposes, you would have no reason to be inconvenienced.

What to avoid

What you want to avoid when presenting these cases is what is known as ‘Ambush marketing’, also called ‘parasitic marketing’.

The Superintendence of Industry and Commerce, on its website, defines ‘ambush marketing’ as “that type of marketing that is based on a competing brand and takes advantage of their advertising spaces for their own benefit”.

“This usually happens, for example, within a large event, in which the brand in question achieves visibility without having to pay a sponsorship fee, that is, it is about taking advantage of a specific moment of an event to do marketing at a very low cost”, adds the SIC publication.

