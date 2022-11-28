Weekends and upcoming holidays can be the perfect time to get away. Many are planning their next vacation with family and friends. There are getaways for all tastes, there are those who prefer to travel to the best beaches in the Mediterranean and those who choose to spend time in a dream setting in the middle of the countryside away from the hustle and bustle. Therefore, more than one prefers to travel with their own vehicle to be able to start the trip whenever they want. It is also very fashionable to rent a caravan to make routes through Spain.

Those who have jumped into the pool and have ended up buying a caravan should take into account some measures on this vehicle. Many drivers do not hesitate to install a ball or tow hitch in their car to transport bike-carrying caravans or to tow other vehicles such as motorcycles or even boats. All this without learning about the rules of this element. It is a tow ball, but sometimes drivers use it in the wrong way.

Fine for improper use of a trailer



You must take into account current legislation when driving with this type of element. It is not necessary to remove the ball if you do not have a trailer, the police cannot fine you because there is no law that requires you to remove the ball when driving without a caravan or trailer. Yes, you can be fined if the trailer partially or totally covers the license plate of your vehicle. You should not circulate with obstacles that prevent the correct identification of the plates.

It is necessary to pass the ITV after installing a tow hitch to approve the reform and avoid problems. After installing the trailer, you have a maximum period of 15 days to go to your trusted ITV with your vehicle. Do not forget that the installation of the hitch must always be carried out in an authorized and qualified workshop that issues the corresponding installation certificate, without the workshop certificate the hitch cannot be approved.

Those trailers with a Maximum Authorized Mass (MMA) of less than 750 kg are not required to pass the ITV, but they must be present when the car to which they are attached goes to pass the ITV. These trailers do not require a special circulation permit and must bear the license plate of the towing vehicle on the back so that it is easily identifiable.