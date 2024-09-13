The government program is coming. And Prinsjesdag. Fortunately, The Hague is as leaky as a basket. We already know this.

Everyone is back from vacation. That means the highways are blocked again, but also that the politicians are back from vacation recess. The no longer so brand new extreme/bleak/radical/refreshing/positive right-wing cabinet has finally reached the point where they know more about what they are going to do.

There was an agreement on the main points, but no government program yet. We now have an extra-parliamentary cabinet, so the gentlemen and ladies had to hammer that together in the Trêveszaal themselves. The budget immediately followed, because Tuesday is also Prinsjesdag.

Crisis

There is a housing crisis, an asylum crisis, a manure crisis, a nitrogen crisis and a climate crisis. But we have also been promised that we will drive 130 kilometers per hour on the highway again.

The responsible Minister of Transport is from the PVV and goes by the name of Madlener. He is allowed, as agreed in the outline agreement, to put up signs with 130 kilometers per hour along the highway again. Where possible….

The only problem was that it is not possible anywhere. Because nitrogen. So they have to solve that crisis first. Apparently that can be done by simply raising the standards and then we can vroom vroom on the highway again.

Driving 130 again? Not yet!

So that has to be fixed first. That is why we read in the now leaked plans in the AD that Minister Madlener will only make it clear in the autumn how and where we will be allowed to drive 130 kilometres per hour again during the day.

It seems that they will solve the nitrogen crisis first this month and perhaps next month. Then they will think about where the gas can be put back on the lollipop. Perhaps declare a 130 kilometer crisis, apparently you don’t even need parliament for that. Or Brussels.

Exciting! We’ll just wait and see and for now we’re only allowed to drive 130 kilometers per hour at night.

This article When can we drive 130 again? first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

