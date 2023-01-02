Every month the citizens who are unemployed and meet the requirements to collect the well-known unemployment wonder what day they will collect their benefit. Those citizens who benefit from this benefit receive a monthly amount. Unemployment is one of the most requested benefits in Spain and in some cases it is the only income for many families.

With the start of a new month, many ask if they have received unemployment and other subsidies from the Public State Employment Service (SEPE). Each month citizens who meet a series of requirements receive this subsidy. The General Treasury of Social Security (TGSS) is in charge of releasing the money destined so that the SEPE can distribute all the aid among unemployed citizens. At the end of each month the new number of unemployed is known and the organization allocates the financial resources for payment. For this reason, unemployment money is not entered like other subsidies, always on the same day of each month. The SEPE sets an official date to enter the money for this benefit, but depending on the bank, this day can be brought forward or delayed.

When will unemployment be charged in the month of January 2023



Workers do not automatically begin to receive this subsidy when they have lost their job. Citizens who have lost their job or have terminated their temporary contract must register as a job seeker at the SEPE offices. It all depends on when the end of the employment relationship occurred, the dismissed person may take more or less to process their benefit to receive unemployment. Citizens must take into account that the collection of this benefit can be delayed if there is any incident in the process and also depending on the day on which they processed the discharge.

The body in charge of paying the unemployment benefit is the SEPE. Although many citizens wonder the exact date on which they will receive their benefit, the truth is that these days change even if the SEPE maintains a few days as the official date. According to the SEPE, the collection of this benefit will be made in January between the 10th and 16th. Normally, citizens receive this benefit between the 10th and 15th of each month, but this year the 15th falls on a Sunday and since it is not one business day it is possible that the transfer of unemployment is made no later than Monday, January 16, 2023.

What the new unemployed who are going to collect this benefit for the first time should also remember is that the date of collection also depends on the bank. Some banks, thanks to the established agreements, advance their payments to the date set by the SEPE. Some banks such as Santander, BBVA, Unicaja or Caixabank usually advance the unemployment payment before the period set by the SEPE.