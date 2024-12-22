This Sunday, December 22, the Extraordinary Christmas Draw 2024 was held, a time in which numerous prizes were distributed, with special mention to the first prize, known as the Fatwhich grants the lucky ones a total of four million euros to the series, that is, 400,000 euros per tenth and which this year has played in full in Logroño.

Similarly, other lower prizes have been distributed, which can also be collected from the draw, this same afternoon of December 22, although some considerations must be taken into accountsince collecting a large prize is not the same as collecting a small amount, at the same time that a tenth purchased in the physical Administration is not the same as a ticket purchased online.

How to collect a Christmas Lottery tenth

Although the rule says that the prizes can be collected on the same afternoon as the Christmas Lottery, the truth is that we must take into account that today is Sunday, so Many of the Administrations will be closed.

Furthermore, if the prizes are less than 2,000 euros for each ticket or receipt, they can be collected exclusively at one of the 10,884 points of sale in the Lottery commercial network, both in cash and through Bizum.

In this case, the entity chaired by Jesús Huerta explains: “The Lottery points of sale were the first physical businesses in Spain to incorporate this system as a method of payment for their bets and collection of their minor prizes,” he emphasizes, and then adds that prizes of an amount equal to or greater than 2,000 euros will be collected at authorized financial entities: BBVA and Caixabank.

On the other hand, when it comes to tenths purchased through the online channel official (www.loteriasyapuestas.es), the jackpot prizes are paid by transfer to the bank account communicated by the player in their Gaming account, once the account number is verified after the draw. Minor prizes will be paid directly into the gaming account as long as it does not exceed the established limits, in which case they will also be paid by bank transfer to the current account that has been communicated.

Until when can you charge?

The prizes of the traditional Christmas raffle They can be collected until March 24, 2025since the right to collect the Christmas Lottery prizes expires after three months, counting from the day following the day the draw is held.

In addition, Lotteries remembers that if the winning tenth or receipt is damaged, the client must go to a Lottery point of sale, complete the ‘Prize Payment Request’ form, sign it and provide the damaged tenth or receipt, whichIt will be sent to Lotteries for authentication.