The indexation of pensions for working pensioners can begin in a new budget cycle. This was stated by RIA Novosti Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko… According to her, the government is looking for sources of budgetary funding for the indexation of pensions to working pensioners.

The budget cycle in Russia is calculated for three years. The next one will start in January 2022. Thus, if the government of the Russian Federation decides to index pensions for working pensioners, this mechanism can start working as early as January 1, 2022.

What is known about the proposal to index pensions for working pensioners?

In December 2020, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin based on the results of his annual press conference, he instructed the government to work out the issue of the annual indexation of pensions for working pensioners until February 1, 2021. The Cabinet prepared proposals on time and submitted the report to the presidential administration.

It is not yet known what indexing mechanisms are offered. Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Social Policy Elena Bibikova earlier she told “Parlamentskaya Gazeta” that there could be several options for restoring indexation. One of them is a phased indexation depending on the level of wages, category of workers or age.

The costs from the federal budget for indexation will depend on who will be indexed: to all working pensioners or depending on the category, Bibikova told RIA Novosti. According to her, experts have calculated that this will require from 400 billion to more than 1 trillion rubles annually. According to the estimates of the analysts of the Expert RA rating agency, to resume the indexation of pensions, working citizens will need about 200 billion rubles a year.