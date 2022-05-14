Home page World

Of: Magdalene von Zumbusch

Tension before the 2022 state elections in NRW: In current surveys, the CDU and SPD are neck and neck. We will report when we can expect the first results.

Düsseldorf – The state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia will take place on May 15, 2022. The race for the post of prime minister could still be exciting.

State election NRW 2022: First forecasts and projections from 6.30 p.m., final result expected at night

The upcoming state elections in NRW next Sunday (May 15) are eagerly awaited. Eligible voters can vote by post in advance or on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the polling stations in North Rhine-Westphalia, whereby care must be taken to comply with the Corona measures. Forecasts and extrapolations for the election result will give an initial indication of the outcome of the election on May 15 from around 6:30 p.m. The forecasts are based on representative surveys that are extrapolated from votes that have already been counted published on the website of the North Rhine-Westphalia State Returning Officer.

The official result of the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia will probably be finally known in the night of May 15th to 16th, 2022. Because all the results from the 128 constituencies have to be transmitted to the state election committee, which is a state of the size and population density NRWs can take some time. Only after a further examination of the votes does the state electoral committee determine the overall result. Then it will also be announced how many seats the respective parties will receive in the newly elected 18th state parliament in North Rhine-Westphalia.

State elections in NRW 2022: Strong poll results for the CDU and SPD – a close race

In addition to Wüst and Kutschaty, the top candidates for the FDP are the deputy Prime Minister Joachim Stamp and Mona Neubaur for Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, as well as Marcus Wagner for the AfD. In view of the strong poll results for both the CDU and the SPD, a two-party alliance between the winner and the FDP or the Bündnis 90/Die Grünen party seems conceivable.

Current surveys see the previous incumbent Hendrik Wüst (CDU) and his competitor Thomas Kutschaty (SPD) mostly on a par. Kuchaty could lead the Social Democrats back into the state government, currently a black-yellow coalition governs. By the way, anyone who would like to test their knowledge of the upcoming state elections in NRW can find it on the website of the state center for political education of the state of NRW a quiz. Besides, he can voting machine help orient the website.

