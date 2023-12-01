The end of the year in Boca has been extremely chaotic. The fall in the final of the Copa Libertadores generated a destabilization within the club rarely seen that continued with the departure of Jorge Almirón, the elimination from the semifinals of the Argentine Cup and the non-qualification to the 2024 edition of the highest international soccer tournament. South American but the “icing on the cake” of this situation was the suspension of the presidential elections that were going to take place on December 3 in La Bombonera.
These were suspended due to alleged irregularities in Boca’s membership registry since a significant number of members had been incorporated illegitimately. This number is talked about in the main media but there is no information to the rest about the exact number. On Thursday, November 30, both parties met and could not agree to hold the elections on the day they were scheduled.
Before mentioning the options of the possible dates, it must be taken into account that December 8 is a national holiday in Argentina, on the 10th Javier Milei will take office as the new president of the country while Sunday the 25th is Christmas and the next one is December 31st. December so begins the judicial fair in Argentina that lasts the entire month of January. Now, knowing these circumstances, these are the possible dates on which the presidential elections could be held in Boca:
December 17: They would be held on this date in the event that the Ribera institution appeals and the chamber decides to revoke the precautionary measure of Judge Alejandra Abrevaya. In this case, the judge must allow both sides to offer evidence and witnesses and, once these procedures are completed, the election can be held.
February or March 2024: This is because there are the aforementioned holidays and the judicial fair in January. If the ruling is resolved, either party could appeal and this would push the date again.
In the event that the date of the elections continues to be extended, the person who will continue to be in charge of the club will be the current board of directors unless the Ibarra-Macri duo asks the IGJ (General Inspection of Justice) to say that this is a scenario irregular so a normalizing commission would enter at the top of the club as happened in AFA before the arrival of Claudio Tapia.
