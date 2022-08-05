After being introduced by the Feyenoord, Santiago Gimenez He returned to Mexico to say goodbye and do the corresponding paperwork to obtain his work visa in the Netherlands and thus be eligible to play from matchday 1 of the eredivisie with his new club, if the coaching staff wishes.
It was this Wednesday, August 3, when the player received it and thus was able to join training with the club and get ready to have the possibility of debuting in the Dutch championship.
“Santiago Giménez, a great professional career awaits you at Feyenoord, accompanied by many stroopwafels, cheese and tulips. Much success!”, wrote the Dutch embassy in Mexico on social networks, accompanying the text with a photo of the striker together to the ambassador Wilfred Mohr.
Since his debut in the Mexican First Division championship in 2019, the sky-blue academy player scored 20 goals with Cruz Azul and thanks to his good performances, he was considered by the Mexican team he leads Gerardo MartinoLikewise, he is in the race for a place among the 26 Mexican soccer players attending the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
It will be this weekend, precisely on Sunday, August 7, when the Feyenoord start your business in eredivisie of the 2022-23 season, when he faces vitesse as a visitor, it is worth mentioning that all the matches of the Feyenoord will be broadcast through the ESPN and Star+ platforms, so fans of the Machine and Mexican soccer will be able to enjoy the performances of ‘little boy‘ in Europe.
