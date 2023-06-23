We have already played 20 dates in the Argentine Professional Football League (LPF) in 2023, and although the marathon tournament will only culminate in August with matchday 27, there are teams that are beginning to take shape to win the championship, with a River Plate that clearly marks the way.
He River de Martín Demichelis continues to be the sole leader of the tournament: has 47 points thanks to the recent victory against Defensa y Justicia, 1-0 in the postponed game, and He is seven ahead of his immediate pursuer Talleres. Now it will receive Instituto, another team from Córdoba, and we will review the numbers and the probabilities on the possible coronation of the River Plate cast in the local contest.
When can River be crowned champion of the Professional League?
It would be enough for River to add fifteen of the twenty-one points that remain at stake, since there are seven games remaining. In this way, if the Millo adds five winswould come to 62 units and Workshops would not reach it even winning all of theirs, since in that case it would add 61.
Therefore, if they win all the matches they have left, they could be crowned on date 25 against Estudiantes, in the Más Monumental.
What matches does River have left in the Professional League?
In the final stretch of the tournament, River will visit San Lorenzo and Rosario Central, while at home they will have to meet against Estudiantes and Racing. In that series of matches, in the middle he will face The Strongest, to certify his classification to the second round of the Libertadores.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
CONDITION
|
INSTITUTE
|
twenty-one
|
LOCAL
|
SHUTTLES
|
22
|
VISITOR
|
COLON
|
23
|
LOCAL
|
SAN LORENZO
|
24
|
VISITOR
|
LP STUDENTS
|
25
|
LOCAL
|
CENTRAL ROSARY
|
26
|
VISITOR
|
RACING
|
27
|
LOCAL
#River #champion #Professional #League
Leave a Reply