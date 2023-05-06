Paris Saint-Germain has been through a season in which they have fallen far short of the objectives set by the club itself, and they have been listened to more for the wardrobe problems they have had than for what they have done on the pitch. Even so, the Parisians can already savor Ligue 1 and revalidate their title as the best French team could save the season, although it has not yet been won.
How many days are left in Ligue 1?
The French league 22/23 has 5 more days of life, so there are 15 points at stake. The last day is June 3 with a unified schedule.
Which teams can win Ligue 1?
At the moment, up to 4 teams can mathematically be champions, but with real options there are three. Monaco is fourth in the Ligue 1 standings, 14 points behind the leaders, so they still have a slim chance of becoming champions. With real options are PSG, which depends on itself, Olympique de Marseille, which is 5 points away, and Lens, which is 6 behind the leaders.
When could PSG be mathematically champion?
Considering that both PSG and Olympique de Marseille and Lens win all their matches, PSG would have to maintain that winning streak until matchday 36 to leave Lens without options and until matchday 37 (the penultimate) to do the same with the Marseillais .
The PSG calendar also does not cross them with any of the other three teams that remain in the fight, so the cushion of points is real. This is the calendar that PSG has ahead of them, 5 games without too much difficulty but there are 5 finals:
|
Working day
|
Rival
|
Date
|
3. 4
|
Troyes (Away)
|
May 7th
|
35
|
Ajaccio (Home)
|
may 13th
|
36
|
Auxerre (Away)
|
May 21th
|
37
|
Strasbourg (Away)
|
may 27th
|
38
|
Clermont (Home)
|
3 of June
To leave a clearer image of the current situation of the fight for Ligue 1, we leave you a table with the classification before the start of matchday 34.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
games played
|
Points
|
1st
|
psg
|
33
|
75 (+0)
|
2nd
|
Olympic Marseille
|
33
|
70 (+5)
|
3rd
|
Lenses
|
33
|
69 (+6)
|
4th
|
Monaco
|
33
|
61 (+14)
|
5th
|
Lille
|
33
|
59 (+16)
#PSG #proclaimed #Ligue #champion
