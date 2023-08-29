The 2023 F1 season is more than halfway through and yet we dare to say that we know who will be champion. Max Verstappen is not exactly making it an exciting season. His team has won every race so far (eleven by Verstappen, two by Pérez). This means that the moment that Verstappen can no longer be overtaken is getting closer. This is when Max Verstappen can become champion in 2023.

The closest challenger to Verstappen is teammate Sergio Pérez. The Mexican driver was able to compete nicely in the early stages of the season, but after a number of disastrous qualifying sessions and disappointing race performances, Pérez is far behind. On average, Pérez scores about 15.5 points per weekend, while Verstappen averages 26.1 points.

What if Verstappen wins every race and Pérez doesn’t catch up?

The quickest (and least realistic) path to the championship for Verstappen would be if the competition didn’t catch up. If, for whatever reason, Pérez no longer scores points and the other drivers no longer exceed 201 points, Verstappen will be eliminated on September 24 in Japan champion. Yes, just like last year. So set the alarm early.

After the Dutch GP, the difference between Verstappen and Pérez is 138 points. There are now 258 points to distribute. After the GP of Italy, Verstappen would be 69 points short of the championship. A race later in Singapore there are 18. If the series continues, then the difference is 213 points, while after Japan there are still 180 points to be divided.

If successful, Verstappen would equal the record for the most races completed after the championship has been decided. The record is now held by Michael Schumacher who sealed the championship six races from the end in 2002. But this is quite an unrealistic scenario, as Alonso is on the 168 points.

What if Verstappen wins every race and Pérez finishes second every race?

A more realistic scenario would be that Pérez does his noble job of making every race a one-two for Red Bull. That may also be better for his career with the team. In case his Pérez finishes second behind his teammate in every race, Max Verstappen will become champion in October 8, 2023 Qatar.

If Pérez finishes second behind Verstappen in every race, the Dutch driver will gain seven points every race. The moment he continues the series up to and including Qatar, the difference between Verstappen and Pérez is 167 points. After the GP of Qatar, there are still 146 points to be divided, so that Pérez can no longer overtake his teammate. Before that, let’s wait and see the races in Italy and Singapore.