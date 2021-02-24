Moscow polyclinics begin the transition to electronic medical records without duplication on paper.

Since January last year, Muscovites have been able to access their electronic medical records.

“We have reached a high level of penetration of advanced technologies in healthcare. With a single digital platform, we have the opportunity to take the next step into the “clinic of the future”. We will start the experiment on the basis of two children’s polyclinics – they will use only electronic medical records. And from October we plan to expand the modern format of medical history management to other children’s polyclinics in Moscow, ”she said. Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development.

According to the vice-mayor, based on the results of the experiment, a decision will be made to introduce the project into adult polyclinics. And at the request of the patient, it will be possible to keep a medical record not only in digital form, but also on paper. Now both documents are being processed in parallel.

Access to the electronic medical record can be obtained on the portal mos.ru…