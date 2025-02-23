The duration of the real estate promotion and construction process and the risks assumed by the companies dedicated to real estate promotion determine that, sometimes, transmissions of buildings that do not correspond to the usual business transmission are produced, that is: that the promoting company transmits The buildings to the end customers once the works are finished, obtained all the licenses and made the corresponding previous visits and reviews.

Sometimes, and within the framework of the real estate crisis suffered a few years ago, it was common for real estate projects to be stopped, they were transmitted in the middle of the building process or even that it was subject to payment.

In this context, and given the great incidence that indirect taxes have in real estate activity, one of the most discussed issues is at what time it can be considered that a building is completed since this point marks what type of tax Transmissions subject to VAT. In addition, it is relevant for the purpose of determining whether the concept of first transmission of the building is exhausted for the taxation of the subsequent transmissions.

Well, the Supreme Court Judgment of January 28, 2025 (ECLI: Es: TS: 2025: 299) has analyzed the question of whether, so that a building or part of it can be described as suitable for use as housing, It is essential that at the time of delivery or disposition of the acquirer has a habitability card, first occupation license or administrative authorization or if, on the contrary, it is enough that the building already It was completely finished at the time of delivery or made available to the acquirer of NA building that can be described as housing.

The Supreme Court defines housing as that physical space where the human being can permanently develop its vital activities – from there, “housing” – to the shelter of external agents.

The Supreme Court places the center of the controversy itself, it is necessary to obtain a habitability card, occupation license or administrative license to be able to qualify a building as housing based on a previous condition, that the building is completed.

If the conclusion of the works has not been produced, at the time that the STS of September 17, 2019 sets at the time of issuing the final work certificate, the administrative qualification as housing cannot be proceeded to the analysis of the second condition. In fact, if the works have not completed, the transmission of the building follows the soil regime on which it is based.

In addition, it is required that the aptitude for the destination to “room or dwellings of a natural person or family, constituting their home or headquarters of their domestic home”. But, the aptitude is defined not only depending on the objective characteristics of the design and construction of the building but taking into account the possible legal destination.

However, according to the Supreme Court, this does not require providing at that time for a habitability card, such an occupation license or authorization, since the aptitude of the use as a house is clear from the objective characteristics of the design and construction of the building, in Conjunction with the possible legal destination as soon as it must be dedicated to satisfying the need for housing.

Therefore, the concept of housing for the effects of the reduced type of VAT is used from an objective perspective, that is, from the notion of a building or part of it suitable to serve as permanent accommodation to natural persons. Tourist apartments are left out of the housing concept, because in no case can they integrate into the vocation pursued by a building of allocating it to supply the needs of the house.

The application of the reduced type does not depend on whether it is a habitual home or not, it simply depends on whether it is a home and not a commercial premises or other annex as indicated in the precept and, therefore, it is destined to be The dwelling of a natural person or his family.

This implies that it is irrelevant that housing after its purchase remains occupied or unemployed or that it later obtains the habitability card.

The aptitude of a building for its use as housing is an objective circumstance, which as such may be accredited by case by any means of proof admitted in law, among which it must be included as one of the forms of accreditation, the granting of the habitability card, but it is not the only way to do it.

There is, therefore, an antiformalism in the doctrine of the Supreme Court to qualify a property as a housing that should also be appreciated for the purpose of delimiting the border between building under construction and property finished because and according to the doctrine set both qualifications: property finished and housing, they will consolidate at the same time, that is, the one in which a building is finished and suitable for serving as permanent accommodation to natural persons.

The moment of effective completion of the works, likely to be accredited in any way and especially with the final certificate of work, but not exclusively, will determine the moment from which the reduced type must be applied in the transmission of this type of real estate .

g