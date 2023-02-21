This Tuesday, February 21, the former Secretary of Public Security of Mexico, Genaro García Luna, was found guilty of five charges by a United States jury; four for drug trafficking and another for making false statements to the authorities.

However, before the authorities verified García Luna’s relationship with the Sinaloa Cartel, whom he helped with cocaine trafficking, some public figures “put” their hands into the fire for him.

Such is the case of the journalist Leo Zuckermanwho on May 20, 2020 interviewed the former president Felipe Calderonwhere they spoke about different topics, including the accusations against the former secretary of public security of Mexico, Genaro García Luna.

“I know that Genaro García Luna had a very good relationship with the United States, and the truth is I do not agree with the idea that the secretary of public security was sold during his six-year term to the Sinaloa Cartel“said the journalist.

In response, Calderón assured at that time that if found guilty, García Luna should receive punishment “and it would be a great betrayal of the trust placed in him, of his companions, and of many who lost their lives, of me, in short. , from town”.

Felipe Calderón said that when he “chose” the former secretary, he knew that he was the most appropriate person, since there was no “verifiable evidence” to doubt Luna.

“Of course, the issue hurts me,” said Calderón regarding the then accusations against his ex-right hand.

“But it doesn’t work for me, I don’t know, it doesn’t work for me, does the accusation work for you? It seems incredible to me, knowing Genaro García Luna, his relationship with the United States, that he has accepted bribes from the Sinaloa Cartel, no It suits me, the truth,” the journalist stressed.

To which Calderón finally responded by saying that he was “quite surprised” when they made the accusation.