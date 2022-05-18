The publisher of “Otto e mezzo” in solidarity with Renzi, surrounded by the host and her guests



Matteo Renzi continues to argue for the revelations and digs contained in his latest book, “The monster”, very fresh off the press. Many of the pages are dedicated to the legal affairs of him, with the leader of Italy Viva who tells his truth and, as well as with the magistrates, takes it out on those who told them. Among these there are Lilli Gruber, Marco Travaglio and Massimo Gianninimentioned in an anecdote in which he is also a co-star Urban Cairopublisher of La7 and RCS.

“I paid for the proceedings, the journalists got them for free”

Renzi talks about the investigation into the Open foundation, about which there has been so much discussion, recounting the events of November last year from his point of view: “When the public prosecutors of Florence declare the investigations closed and are about to ask for an indictment, the deeds arrive in the editorial offices. To journalists for free, of course: the accused pays 4,100 euros while the journalist receives them from some friendly hand ”. The former Premier tells of his presence as a guest at “Half past eight”where the presenter Gruber is joined by two famous newspaper directors, who are precisely Labor (Il Fatto Quotidiano) e Giannini (La Stampa), with whom Renzi has often had clear differences of opinion.

The “televised trial” in the course of Otto e Mezzo

And the evening on La7 starts with equally conflicting assumptions: “When the editorial staff asks me if I want to participate because, they say jokingly but not too much, “The trial should not be carried out in absentia”, I decide to free the agenda and go to the La7 studios ”, Renzi writes. “In recent years I have had some role in the political life of the country. But Half past eight he never called me to comment on the crisis against Conte and the operation that allowed Draghi to arrive, never. Half past eight he never called me to find out about mine Mattarella or on the delicate events of the Quirinale, which we will discuss in the final chapters of this book. And yet I could have something to tell about both events, given the role played, ”adds the senator.

His recollection of the show is anything but pleasant: “It is a one-way show: the journalists cite the indictment records in full. They could not do so under Article 684 of the Criminal Code. But the articles of the Criminal Code do not seem to interest them: they are excited by the idea that there is in the documents my bank statement and that in my email a draft of a 2017 project of a group of professionals who wanted to challenge the methods of the Five Stars was found by paying them back with the same coin. Project discarded and never realized, however. Precisely because we are not like the Five Stars “.

The call from Cairo: “It was three against one, but you did very well”

Renzi then tells of a phone call from Cairothe day after the broadcast in question: “” You were very good, they were three against one, but you were very good “he tells me the next day the publisher of La7, Cairo, calling me to compliment. I thank him. Then I think about it and call him back. «Sorry, Urban, but does it seem normal to you that you – editor of that show – point out that they were three against one? It is not a bit strange that by now the talks see journalists engaged not in ascertaining the truth, but inattack the politician who don’t love? ” It’s not news anymore. But in Italy today, some talks are not organized to ask questions, but are lined up three against one. The audience enjoys it, democracy suffers. Also because no one points out the distortion of this way of conceiving political confrontation, in which the opponents do not go against a leader, but the directors of the newspapers ”, concludes the leader of Italia Viva bitterly. But the feeling is that “The monster” has only begun to provoke debate, like everything that, for better or for worse, concerns one of the most discussed protagonists of the turbulent Italian political life.



