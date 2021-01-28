By Gérard Le Puill

The weekly Agra-Presse supplies the agricultural press with information collected in France, Europe and the world. In its edition of January 4, it published a comparative table of greenhouse gas emissions attributable to livestock in the 27 member countries of the European Union. The figures come from the European Commission and they measure the carbon footprint of what are called enteric emissions attributable to the rumination of herbivores as well as that of livestock effluents. But Agra says, “these figures do not take into account the greenhouse gas emissions or absorptions linked to the forestry and land use sector, which again reveal strong disparities” between member countries. of the European Union.

To understand what is going on in this area, it is also necessary to know that the carbon stored by millions of hectares of natural and temporary meadows in which cattle, sheep and goats are grazed has not been taken into account. in the Commission’s calculation of emissions from livestock. However, it would improve the carbon footprint of grass farming in our country.

The contrasting record of green Ireland

The comparative graph published by Agra-Presse shows the results by country of greenhouse gas emissions per hectare of agricultural land used for livestock between 2016 and 2018. It is expressed in tonnes of CO2 equivalent emitted on each hectare. Bulgaria, Hungary, Estonia, Romania, Latvia, Spain and Portugal are among the countries below two tonnes of CO2 equivalent per hectare. With Sweden, Italy, Poland and the Czech Republic, France remains below the 3 tonne mark.

Germany, Slovakia and Denmark are close to 4 tonnes and Ireland exceeds that figure. The figure from Ireland seems to indicate that this country of green meadows has significantly increased its herds of cattle and sheep in recent years. Suddenly this must also result in a lot of imports of seeds incorporated in the feed of livestock, starting with soybeans. This is what would increase greenhouse gas emissions from loading animals per hectare on the national territory alone. Because imported feed feeds and ruminates a lot of cattle in Ireland, along with increasing amounts of livestock manure. But the carbon footprint of animal feed imported from Brazil and elsewhere does not appear in the figures provided by the European Commission, which continues to negotiate free trade agreements with third countries.

The absolute record for pollution is held by the Netherlands

Luxembourg exceeds the 5 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emitted per hectare devoted to livestock and the balance sheet amounts to more than 6 tonnes in Belgium. The absolute record is held by the Netherlands, which is close to 10 tonnes per hectare devoted to breeding on national territory. Here again, the balance attributable to the massive imports of animal feed is not fully taken into account since it is attributed solely to greenhouse gases emitted by rumination and manure. But given the high density of animals per hectare, it is not surprising that the Netherlands has the heaviest record in this area. As we mentioned yesterday here, one can also think that the rapid rotation of the “kleenex cows” of this country, which go to the slaughterhouse after having given birth to less than three calves, increases this carbon footprint since it is necessary to feed a heifer up to 30 months before her first lactation.

Another data is not taken into account in the figures provided by the European Commission. The Netherlands is also the biggest exporter of dairy products in Europe, far ahead of France, while its agricultural area is ten times smaller. With also a lot of pigs and poultry, the Netherlands also exports a lot of meat over very long distances, often maintaining the cold chain before reaching consumers’ tables in Asia or elsewhere. This carbon footprint is added to that of deforestation in the Amazon and elsewhere to produce ever more soybeans to feed all these animals. This is not likely to shorten the distance “from the fork to the table” or improve the carbon footprint of the “Green deal” or “Green deal for Europe” that the Commission is emphasizing to achieve the carbon neutrality by 2050.

When mad cow disease hit the “Dutch” especially

We have, in a previous article, shown how mono-directional and productivist genetic selection of the prim’holstein bovine breed weakened this dairy cow. She was listed in the Herd-book in 1922 and was known in France under the name of “Hollandaise” from the beginning of the 20th century. It was exported to Canada and the United States at the end of the 19th century. Overexploited, it is capable of producing a lot of milk over two or three years, rarely more. On condition that we provide it with a lot of protein in the form of cake, since the grass does not produce enough.

It is also for having been fed on animal meal whose cooking temperatures had been reduced in order to increase their protein level, that she was the main victim of the disease of the “mad cow” from the beginning of the years. 1980 in the United Kingdom, then in France and elsewhere between 1991 and the beginning of the 2000s. The poor “Dutch” cow deserves a better life.