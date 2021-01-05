Since Monday, January 4, 400 additional CRS and mobile gendarmes have been deployed in Calaisis as part of the new strategy to govern British post-Brexit migration policy. In addition, 210 border police officers (PAF) assigned to all Hauts-de-France and the North. This is one of the direct consequences of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union (EU). For their part, the British stepped up, in December, operations to expel exiles and, in particular, refoulements by plane to Germany and France, with transfers planned to other EU countries such as Austria, Poland, Spain and Lithuania. We had to act quickly… Because London can no longer rely, since January 1, on the Dublin regulation to organize the transfer to other EU countries of women and men in search of refuge on its shores.

6,000 people tried to cross the English Channel in 2020

If asylum and immigration policies have been left outside the negotiating mandate of the Brexit agreement, bilateral discussions between the French and British authorities have indeed multiplied in recent months, about this question. The latest: the one around the agreement signed on November 28, 2020, providing for the strengthening of French police patrols on the Opal Coast. Barely five days after taking office at Place Beauvau, Gérald Darmanin was also quick to meet his British counterpart, Priti Patel, on July 12, 2020, with the aim of creating “A Franco-British intelligence unit” for “Fight against wild crossings of the English Channel”.

“The wish of the British authorities is to be able to return the exiles as they arrive in Great Britain”, summarizes François Guennoc, manager of the Auberge des migrants, in Calais. No new agreement replacing Dublin III exists with the EU to allow them to continue in this logic. For now, it is a tightening on the French side that remains appropriate to limit arrivals in the kingdom. In this context, Paris and London have opted for the strengthening of the Touquet agreements providing, since 2004, for the transfer of the British border to the French coasts against financial counterparts, the sum of which now reaches several hundred million pounds sterling. .

Another consequence of the end of the application of the Dublin agreements across the Channel lies, moreover, in the tightening of the conditions for family reunification. Until now, a person could apply for asylum in the United Kingdom to be closer to a spouse or a child, as long as he was a refugee, holder of a residence permit or simply in progress. asylum procedure. Today, rapprochement is only possible with a person enjoying the definitive refugee status.

In the end, in the absence of a legal route to access asylum in the United Kingdom from the EU, “There will no longer be any concrete alternative to dangerous crossings”, worries Marie-Charlotte Fabié, director of SPI (Safe Passage International – NDLR). In 2020, nearly 6,000 people would have reached the English coast by crossing the Channel on board small boats. A phenomenon in full expansion, since 2018 … And which, this past year, caused the death of at least 7 exiles in the 16 nautical miles which separate the Opal Coast from the cliffs of Dover.