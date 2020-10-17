The real color of Bigg Boss 14’s house is now visible… .The contestants of the show have started coming forward. The hallmark of which was seen in the last episode. The episode which aired on Friday witnessed a lot of uproar. The case was related to Rubina Dilaik on which Siddharth Shukla raged so that it became difficult to handle him.

A fun fight between Jasmine and Nikki

In Friday episode in Bigg Boss 14 During a task between Jasmine Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli, there was a lot of tussle. The task was to collect as many balls as possible in our basket. Any contestant who has more balls in his basket will be declared victorious and will get his personal stuff. But as soon as the task started, both of them started showing more interest in dropping each other’s balls than collecting the balls. There was a lot of snatch between the two. At the same time, after the task was over, the seniors had to announce the winner. In which Gauhar and Hina declared Jasmine victorious, Siddharth disagreed.

Rubina’s atmosphere disturbed by this

At the same time, when the three announced the winner of Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina shouted the slogan of women power while coming in support. As soon as Siddharth heard this slogan of Rubina, it erupted and then a fierce debate ensued in which the remaining 2 seniors also had to come in between to handle the situation. However, as soon as the situation was resolved, the dispute between the two was put to an end.

Rubina and Siddharth’s tip is often moving in the house

Actually, this is not the first time when there has been a dispute between Rubina Dilac and Siddharth Shukla, but before that both of them have met face to face many times. There is going to be a fierce dispute between the two about the cooking duty in the upcoming episodes as well. Both are coming face to face for their rights. Rubina has participated in this show with her husband Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina stayed in the garden area of ​​the house for 1 week

At the same time, when Rubina’s entry into the house, the seniors rejected her. Due to which he had to spend the first one week in the garden area of ​​the house. Due to which they had a lot of trouble But now she has got entry into the house and is doing everything possible to become a confirmed member of the house.