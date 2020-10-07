TV’s superhit show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ has been entertaining audiences for the last 5 years. At the same time, all the characters of the show leave no stone unturned to make this show special with their unique style. One such character is that of ‘Tiwari ji’ played by actor Rohitash Gaud from the beginning of the show. Today, even though Rohitash earns lakhs of rupees, even this journey was not easy for him. Early in his career Rohitash had to struggle a lot.

According to sources, when Rohitash Goud came to Mumbai in 1989 to dream of becoming an actor, he had no money to live here. He started living in PG to save money. There were already 6 people in the room where he lived. According to media reports, the house where Rohitash lived was the birthday of his landlady’s son, due to which he asked everyone to vacate the room and sleep on the terrace. Rohitash was unable to sleep at night because of the sound of the plane. Somehow Rohitash slept on the terrace but he could not get up by himself in the morning.

Rohitash had told in one of his interviews that- ‘His back got wet due to leakage of water tank on the roof. When his friends took him to the doctor, the doctor after seeing his X-ray said that your back is jammed. Multiple disks are connected to each other.

Not only this, he also advised Rohitash to leave Mumbai because the weather there was not good for him. Listening to the doctor, Rohitash got very scared and came back to Delhi. After recovering completely, he came back to Mumbai, after which at the behest of Padmini Kolhapuri’s sister Tejashwi, Satish Kaushik gave him the first break in the film ‘Mere Chand Mata’.