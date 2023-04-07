When Berlusconi tried to bring Vialli to Milan, Mantovani: “I opposed it. Luca loved the sea”

Francesca Mantovani, daughter of Paolo, the president of Sampdoria who won the 1990-91 Scudetto, recounts the background to the transfer market between Berlusconi and her father. Silvio, then president of Milan, wanted Vialli for the Rossoneri but it was Francesca who opposed it and blew up the deal. (from our correspondent in Genoa Sebastiano Vernazza)



