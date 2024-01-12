Berlusconi and his thousand secrets. This is who wrote the contract for the purchase of the beloved villa in Arcore

Silvio Berlusconi he took a thousand secrets to his grave that perhaps will never be revealed, linked to his activity entrepreneur, politician but also lover of beautiful women. However, some previously unpublished background information has come to light and one concerns a note pornstar. It was 1973 – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – and the Hungarian Ilona Staller it wasn't yet Cicciolina. And Silvio Berlusconi was a young and ambitious builder, who already had the project of his commercial TVs in his head. She was a model in Milan and met the rampant Silvio. He invited her on holiday to a Greek island. “He took me on his private jet. I have beautiful memories. You may not believe me, but there was no sex between us, just a nice friendship. He was a young entrepreneur, rather thin. I found him very charming, intelligent and also handsome“. Staller still keeps a souvenir of that holiday: “I still have his underwear“.

Read also: Abuse of office, the EU: “It would be risky to abolish it”. Altolà Lega: “No to interference”

Read also: Taiwan a strategic and economic crossroads. Post-vote conflict? Global GDP -10%

Another anecdote linked to Berlusconi – continues Il Fatto – is that relating to the times of Palazzo ChigiThe Knight could not bear the sight of the statue of Mars (with Venus) castrated. “Do something,” she said every time. In the end “he demanded that a prosthetic be inserted to add the penis to the monument“. Aside from the thousand bureaucratic authorizations, Marte's new penis cost thousands of public euros. Another previously unpublished background story also emerges, relating to his beloved Villa San Martino in Arcore. It was Uncle of Elly SchleinMario Viviani, brother of the PD leader's mother, wrote the controversial contract for the purchase of the house that belonged to the Marchesa Anna Maria Casati Stampa and whose main mediator was Cesare Expect: “The day of the purchase of the villa – explains those who followed the story closely at the time – Berlusconi he was very nervoushe was very keen on the purchase and the lawyer reassured him on several occasions“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

