Morelia, Michoacán.- When I was just a seven year oldJoseph Ratzinger (Benedict XVI) wrote a letter to baby jesus in which I asked him for three gifts for Christmas. The letter was found years later in the family home in Bavaria, where it had been kept by her sister Maria Ratzinger, who had since passed away.

Although the letter was written in an old German script style that is no longer used or taught, the letter was translated and revealed what the young Ratzinger had asked of the Child Jesus: a missal in German, a green chasuble and a Heart of Jesus.

“Dear Child Jesus, you will soon descend to earth. You want to bring joy to children. You will bring joy to me too. I would like a ‘Volks-Schott’ (it’s a missal in German that has a parallel column in Latin and was used at the time). A green chasuble and a Heart of Jesus. I always want to be good. Greetings from Joseph Ratzinger“, the letter reads.

Although at that time Ratzinger could only imagine what his future would beI couldn’t predict what years would later become Pope Benedict XVIleader of the Roman Catholic Church.

The story has been shared by the Archdiocese of Morelia through its social networks, as a curious fact that surrounds the recently deceased pope.

During his papacy, Benedict XVI focused on issues such as faith, reason and the unity of the Church, and advocated for peace and social justice. He also worked to strengthen relations between the Catholic Church and other religions.

Before becoming Pope, Benedict XVI was a German-born Catholic priest and theologian. He was born in 1927 and ordained a priest in 1951. After studying theology and philosophy at the University of Munich and the Theological Institute of the University of Regensburg, he began teaching at various universities in Germany.

He also worked at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.a Vatican office tasked with promoting orthodoxy and discipline in the Catholic Church.

In 1981, Benedict XVI was appointed Archbishop of Munich and Freising and, in 1993, He was chosen as a Cardinal by John Paul II.

Finally, in 2005, he was elected as Pope after the death of John Paul II. Although his papacy was controversial in some respects, Benedict XVI left a lasting legacy in the Catholic Church and is remembered as a man of deep faith and commitment to the truth.

Although Benedict XVI resigned as Pope, he continued to be an important figure in the Catholic Church, until his recent death. On December 31, 2022, the emeritus pope passed away after a few days of convalescence.