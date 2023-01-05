According to Matthew in his Gospel, some magi saw the star that would guide them to the king of the Jews, a child who had just been born in Bethlehem. In this luminous way the most awaited myth of childhood begins; the one that happens every night of Kings.

However, according to science, the aforementioned star existed. It was not a thing of legend. Without going any further, Kepler addressed the hypothesis of a planetary conjunction when Jupiter and Saturn approached at the same celestial longitude. According to his calculations, the phenomenon could have taken place in the year 7 BC, something that could also be true if we look at the notes found on a table rescued from the ruins of an ancient temple of the sun located at the confluence of the rivers. Euphrates and Tigris.X

The table is in the State Museum of Berlin and, as can be seen from his study, the astronomical phenomenon is reflected in it. The planetary conjunction that took place in the year 7 BC was something that in those times had a magical meaning. Undoubtedly, the manifestation of such a phenomenon was loaded with symbolism. The planetary conjunction was a reality caused by hidden forces and in its mystery lies the mythology that lives in our unconscious. Today we only look at the sky to see if we have to take the umbrella, but in those times, not only the destiny of the human being in its magical dimension was written in the sky, but also the course of life on Earth was written, the future of crops and the passage of time, as well as the changes of the moon and its influence on the tides.

Heaven was the map that one had to know how to interpret and today it is curious to realize how the recently deceased Pope emeritus Benedict XVI, in his work on Jesus of Nazareth, points out not only that the birth of Jesus took place in the 15th year of the Empire of Tiberius Caesar (between the year 6 and 7 before the officially recognized date) but also affirms that the star of Bethlehem existed, since it was an astronomical prodigy. With this, to the hypothesis of Kepler’s observation, Benedict XVI added the hypothesis of a supernova, a giant star that explodes and sprinkles the cosmos with its dust.

In this way, Benedict XVI opens a door to science from his own mythological interpretation of events. Well looked at, in his reflections on the birth of Jesus and the star in the East, what Benedict XVI is doing is showing the simplicity that the scientific explanation proposes. Because – let’s not forget – simplicity is the aspiration of matter. The latter is easily explained, since, if we had maintained our original complexity, we would still be bacteria.

That is why we non-believers find Benedict XVI’s essay on Jesus so important, even though in the end it gave a twist to the scientific argument and complicated it in its favor, warning us that the cosmos speaks to us about Christ every time it appears. gives a scientific phenomenon.

the stone ax It is a section where Montero Glez, with a desire for prose, exercises his particular siege of scientific reality to show that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

