Surely since you were little your parents or grandmother asked you scrub yourself well while you were bathing and this practice has become so intricate that it has been passed from generation to generation; however, scrubbing the skin with sponges when bathing is not recommended by dermatological specialists.

Scrubbing the skin does not remove dirt, but it does cause permanent damage to the skin. According to specialists, excessive scrubbing of the skin can damage the skin barrier, leaving the skin vulnerable to infections and bacteria.

Scrubbing the skin also causes excessive dryness, irritation and sensitivity, in addition to giving it a rough and thickened appearance.

Scrubbing your skin can cause spots to appear. dark spots, such as melanosis, especially in areas such as elbows, knees, armpits and face.

And what about dead cells? Don't worry, removing them doesn't require that much friction. The natural exfoliation that occurs during bathing with warm water and mild soap is sufficient.

The best alternative? Your own hands. Distribute the soap with gentle circular movements and enjoy a pleasant bath without damaging your skin.

Dr. Omar Tavizon, dermatologist and content creator, said that the skin can eliminate dead cells every day just by bathing.

Tavizon said that to clean the skin when bathing it is only necessary to use water, soap and your hands to scrub the skin; For those who have jobs that get their skin dirty, he said they should choose a type of soap that allows them to remove dirt without using sponges.