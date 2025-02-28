Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid have faced numerous occasions in the Cup tournament, even in two finals. But if a tie between these two classics has a special chapter in the history of Spanish football, it is the semifinals of April 2000. In a rarened climate Barcelona decided not to play the second leg, claiming that he had no players. The image of a desert Camp Nou, with Atlético’s players wandering around the grass while the referee expected the appearance of the Barca ones had a huge impact.

Like all the black stories of Spanish football, it is necessary to go back in time to understand how it reached the extreme of renouncing a Cup tie. The regularity of that tournament of the 1999-2000 season began to question when the Spanish Federation decided that Real Madrid passed directly for the round of 16, to allow him to travel to Brazil and take part in the first edition of the FIFA Club World Cup. The first half of January 2000 Madrid was spent in Brazil, while the sixteenth of the Cup were played. The complaint of the Barca representative in the Federation, Joan Gaspart, was not treated. At the same time, up to three white club league games were readjusted.

No other date was accepted and the Barca club was eliminated, sanctioned and finally pardoned

Things just complicated with the dates chosen for the Cup semifinals. Specifically, the return games were located in a week occupied by international friendly selections. And Barcelona ran into a massive escape from players coinciding with the match against Atlético de Madrid. The Dutch coach, Frank Rijkaard, took Reiziger, Zenden, Frank de Boer, Kluivert, Cocu and Bogarde. With Portugal, Figo traveled, with Finland, Litmanen and with Brazil, Rivaldo, the only one who had an official game. Nine absent, to which three injured: Luis Enrique, Ronald de Boer and Amunike. On the other hand, the federative regulation forced to align, at least and throughout the game, eight players of the first team. The three of the subsidiary was taken for granted that Puyol, Xavi and Gabri could be.

The Barca coach, Van Gaal, only had nine field players and two goalkeepers. In Sports World He even speculated with a starting eleven (without reservations) that could form like this: Arnau, Puyol, Abelardo, Déhu, Sergi; Xavi, Guardiola, Gabri; Dani, HESP (goalkeeper acting as a center forward) and Simão. Barcelona refused to play and requested that the game be assigned to another date, even proposed one, on May 16.

THE AT. Madrid, who was struggling to avoid the descent (ended in Second), had won the first leg 3-0 and saw the doors of the final open did not yield a millimeter. He did not want to negotiate a date change. It should be played on Tuesday, April 25. Moreover, it was planted in Barcelona as soon as possible to train and prepare the meeting that never existed. Then, in the final, the Madrid lost 2-1 against Espanyol, with the remembered action of Pillo de Tamudo, stealing the ball to goalkeeper Toni Jiménez in minute 2.

Before the resource of Barcelona, ​​asking for flexibility that had been had with other clubs (Atlético same years ago it had been allowed to postpone a league match due to lack of troops) The Federation responded on Saturday 22 with a long resolution in which it finished losing all impartiality. Among other aspects he considered “sufficiently accredited” that on the 25th Barcelona had no players available, that is, he recognized the seriousness of the situation, but how the only measure advanced the game to Monday 24, when Barça replied, the same problem of lack of troops was maintained. In addition, the Federation allowed the luxury to accuse Barça, for not having a broader template.

As a contrast, as Joan Josep Pallàs explained in one of the numerous articles that Sports World He dedicated to the case, weeks before the Federation had even proposed to delay one day a match of the Spanish team, against Croatia, because it was too close to one of the league matches that were helped to Madrid. “The favors to Madrid for the World Cup contrast with the lack of foresight against this Barça-Atleti,” he denounced.

Barcelona refused to play with the eleven players who had left and the maximum sanction was imposed: eliminated from the tournament, two million fine pesetas and a year expelled from the Cup. The decision of the Josep Lluís Núñez’s directive was highly criticized from the Madrid press. “Barcelona stained La Cup”, “Núñez humiliated our football,” “the pantomime was consumed,” he said. And the entire opposition was also criticized. Joan Castells, Joan Laporta and Carles Tusquets said that, despite everything, the game should have been played.

Read too

This story still has three final pumps. One: The first game after April 24 was … An Atlético-Barça, from Liga, in El Calderón. The Barca, with most of their internationals, won 0-3. He was not crazy, then thinking about a comeback. Two: only a month later, on May 13, Núñez announced his decision to leave office, this time without subsequent revocation. And three: in mid -July, the president of Spanish football Ángel María Villar was re -elected. And, as in preceding situations, he decreed measures of grace. Barcelona was able to play the next season’s cup.