On the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, his photograph was displayed on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. A large number of Indian communities also gathered to see this. In the presence of thousands of people, Bapu’s pictures on the world’s tallest building captivated everyone’s mind on Friday night at around 8.15pm. Gandhi Jayanti is also celebrated as International Non-Violence Day on 2 October. Last year too, on October 2, on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, his messages and photographs were displayed on the Burj Khalifa. Let us know that on Indian Independence Day for the past several years, the Burj Khalifa is painted in the color of the tricolor. This year too, the tricolor was seen on this tallest building in the world on 15 August. Relations between India and the UAE have strengthened considerably in the last few years. The UAE stood with India even when Pakistan was trying to provoke the global community against India’s decision on Jammu and Kashmir. UAE had on August 5 termed the decision to remove special status from Jammu and Kashmir as an internal matter of India.
