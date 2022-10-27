Yesterday, Édgar González Zataráin was appointed by the State Congress as the substitute mayor of Mazatlán. He takes over from Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, “El Químico”, who last Tuesday, in town hall, when presenting his first and only government report of this his second administration, announced that he was resigning from the position, and then said that he was leaving Secretary of Tourism of Sinaloa, in the midst of controversy and anger of many.

Gonzalez Zatarain he is not an improvised, he was already mayor of Rosario and a local deputy. He knows what it is to be a government and he knows what it is to create laws that should be respected. What does he have in front of him?

A complicated Mazatlán, with multiple failures, like a body that is dealing with several diseases at the same time. González is, from the outset, optimistic. He asks the people for patience, he assures that after forced changes in the cabinet, the good comes: to fight to correct all the flaws, in form and substance, in this municipality. People expect actions.

We recommend you read: