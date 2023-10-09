EEnergy price caps, higher nursing home costs, debt collection letters or problems with banks, airlines and fake shops: the list of everyday concerns that consumers are seeking advice about is long. “Every week we receive around a hundred email inquiries with complaints,” reports Philipp Wendt, board member of the Hesse Consumer Center. Can artificial intelligence (AI) and automated processes help to get work done better? How can the new possibilities be used sensibly? Where are the risks? These questions were recently the focus of a web discussion with consumer advocates and other experts on the topic.

Consumer advice centers already have many software-based answers on offer and are eagerly used by those seeking advice, such as sample letters, checklists and online calculators. The majority of these are automated legal services, so-called legal techs, which consumer advice centers make available to users free of charge on the Internet. One of the largest and most complex programs is the so-called aircraft noise app, which can also be used to calculate compensation claims and claim them. The app has been on the market for two and a half years and has already been downloaded 200,000 times, as Oliver Havlat from the joint editorial team of the consumer advice centers reports.