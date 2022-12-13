The Qatar 2022 World Cup is coming to an end and with that the defining stages of the most important tournament in the world of football are coming. The best stars participate in this and are generally part of the teams that reach the final stages. One of the big doubts that were created as the tournaments went by was when yellow cards are erased so as not to have problems with a hypothetical suspension in a key and decisive match for his team.
Likewise, for this type of instances, discipline is a key factor for the teams since, generally, the fewer fouls you commit, the less chance of yellow cards you will have, therefore less chance of players being suspended. A player is suspended for the next match in case of expulsion or if he receives two yellow cards in different matches.
According to the regulations that FIFA sent to the teams prior to the start of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, it says that the warnings “do not accumulate after the quarterfinals” that is, they are “cleaned” when the teams arrive to the semifinals. This is with the objective that no player misses a hypothetical final due to this type of rule. Obviously, in case of expulsion in the semifinals, the player will miss the next game. Something highly requested by the players themselves and fans of the respective teams.
It is also worth clarifying that if a player with a yellow card receives a new one during the quarterfinal match, he will be disqualified from playing in the semifinals. This is what happened to Marcos Acuña and Gonzalo Montiel who had received yellow cards in previous matches and against the Netherlands were booked by Mateu Lahoz.
