The second edition of the UEFA Conference League is coming to an end. The semifinals of the third European competition are already defined and there is less and less to meet the two teams that will reach the grand final in Prague.
The teams qualified for the semifinals of this 2022/2023 Conference League are West Ham from England, Fiorentina from Italy, Basel from Switzerland and AZ from the Netherlands.
West Hamse got rid of Belgian Gent 5-2 on aggregate, although they had to settle the tie in the second leg after drawing 1-1 in the first leg. Fiorentina won the first leg 1-4 against Lech Poznán and although they lost 2-3 in the first leg, it was not enough for the Polish comeback.
AZ managed to tie the tie against Anderlecht after losing 2-0 in the first leg and went through on penalties, while Basel beat Nice 3-4 on aggregate.
The Conference League semifinals will be played over two legs, with the first leg being played at the home of the team whose ball came out first in the draw. The first legs will be played on May 11, while the second leg will be played the following week.
First legs: 05/11/2023
West Ham vs. AZ (9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico)
Fiorentina vs Basel (9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico)
Return matches: 05/18/2023
AZ vs. West Ham (9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico)
Basel vs Fiorentina (9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico)
The 2022/2023 Conference League final will be held next Wednesday, June 7 at the Eden Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. AZ or West Ham on the one hand, and Basel or Fiorentina on the other, one of those four teams will be the champion of this tournament and write its name in gold letters next to that of Roma, the first team to win this competition.
