We already know the 16 teams qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey 2021/2022. Several teams have managed to give the surprise of this edition, such as Atlético Baleares or Girona. Others have been short of surprising, such as Linares, Ponferradina or Mirandés. The draw on Friday, January 7, will announce the pairings of these round of 16 of the cup that will take place on Saturday, January 15 and Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey 2021/2022

After the draw on Friday, January 7, we will know the tables of the knockout rounds of the Copa del Rey round of 16. The matches of this phase will be held on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 January for classified teams. But nevertheless, The teams qualified for the Spanish Super Cup will have to play their matches on Wednesday 19 and Thursday 20 January. All the matches in this phase can be seen live in Spain from the DAZN streaming platform.

Below is a list of the 16 teams qualified for the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey

Teams classified to the eighth of the Copa del Rey First division Real Madrid

Atlético de Madrid

FC Barcelona

RCD Mallorca

Real society

Valencia

Betis

Seville

Cadiz

Vallecano Ray Second division RFEF First Division

King’s Cup 2021/2022

The draw for the Copa del Rey will be held at the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. The format of the draw will begin with the teams of the RFEF First Division and Second Division, playing that tie in the field of the lower category team, exercising this as a local. The First Division teams classified for this phase would then be paired with each other. The home team will be decided in order of appearance in the pots, that is, the first team to come out in the tie will host the match.