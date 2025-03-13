03/13/2025



The renewed Europa League which began in mid -September with a revolutionary format, imitating its older sister the Champions League, it reaches the quarterfinals after months of show, emotion and the occasional surprise. 36 participating teams began the competition in an initial league phase in which each team played a total of eight games against different rivals (four at home and four as a visitor).

On May 21, the Spanish football cathedral, San Maméswill house the grand final of the second continental competition and will be the temple of European football, although they have first to meet in the quarterfinals.

When are the quarterfinals of the Europa League?

The first leg of the quarterfinals of the Europa League 2025 The April 10while those back will take place a week later, the April 17. Subsequently, the semifinals for May 1 and 8 take place.

The strongest teams of the old continent will meet in a quarter -finals with a large competitive poster. Only three rounds remain to meet the new champion a European League that has its current champion in the Atalanta, in a season in which he has not been able to defend the title for playing the great continental competition such as the Champions League. Several candidates aspire to the title and the expectation now focuses on the quarterfinals of the second continental competition.