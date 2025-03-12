03/12/2025



Updated at 10:2:00 p.m.





The renewed Champions League which began in mid -September with a revolutionary format, it reaches the quarterfinals after a few months of show, emotion and surprises.

The strongest teams in the old continent will meet in some quarterfinals with great competitive poster. There are only three rounds to meet the new European champion, which will leave the Grand Final of Munich on May 31.

Real Madrid defends a title and there are already clear applicants to snatch it. The expectation now focuses on the quarterfinals of the maximum continental competition for clubs.

PSG against Bruges or Aston Villa

Arsenal against Real Madrid or Atlético

Barcelona against Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich against Inter Milan

When are the quarterfinals of the Champions League?

The first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League 2025 will be played April 8 and 9while those back will take place a week later, the days April 15 and 16. This Thursday, March 13, the definitive dates and schedules will be known for this competition’s round.