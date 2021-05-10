The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: UNSCRIPTED are getting closer and closer. The channel’s awards for television and film content will begin next Sunday, May 16, and will end on May 17. For this edition there will be new categories, such as unscripted television and reality shows. In the latter, the Acapulco Shore nomination stands out.
On the other hand, the second date called MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will be dedicated to reality TV shows and other content ‘no script’. This will be broadcast on Monday 17th and here the winner of the Musical Documentary category will be known.
In the following lines, find out the dates and channels on which this new edition of the MTV Awards will be broadcast, which will bring surprises for TV and film fans.
When will the MTV Awards 2021 be?
For this edition, the awarding of the MTV Awards 2021 will take place on two dates. The first will take place on Sunday, May 16, which will be presented by actress Leslie Jones and where the winners of the usual categories will be named.
The next date, Monday, May 17, will be dedicated to reality TV shows and ‘no script’ content. In addition, the winner of the Musical Documentary category will be known.
What channels will broadcast the MTV Awards 2021?
The channel in charge of transmitting live the MTV Awards 2021 will be MTV, which can be seen on the following channels:
- Movistar: 602
- DirecTV: 264
- Sky: Channel 70
What time to see the MTV Awards 2021 in my country?
Both dates of the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air at 9:00 pm (ET). In Peru, the time is set to 8:00 pm
List of nominees for the MTV Awards 2021
BEST FILM
Borat next documentary film
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising young woman
Soul
To all the boys: always and forever
BEST SERIES
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The boys
WandaVision
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Carey Mulligan – Promising young woman
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s black bottom
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the black messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen – The trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SERIES
Anya Taylor-Joy – The queen’s gambit
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin – The crown
Michaela Coel – I may destroy you
BEST HERO
Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid – The boys
Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris – WandaVision
BEST KISS
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never have I ever
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Eric Andre – Bad Trip
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America
BEST VILLAIN
Aya Cash – The boys
Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the fantabulous emancipation of one Harley Quinn)
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult – The great
REVELATION ACTION
Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Paul Mescal – Normal people
Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
BEST FIGHT
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight
Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight
The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha
Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf
TERRORIFIC ACTION
Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown – Behind her eyes
Victoria Pedretti – The haunting of Bly Manor
Vince Vaughn – Freaky
BEST DUO
Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)
FULL LIST OF NOMINEES, REALITY SHOWS:
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Bling empire
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SHOW
Acapulco shore
Geordie shore
Love Island (ITV)
Nailed it! Mexico
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
BEST DATING SHOW
90 Day Fiancé
Ex On The Beach
Love is blind
Ready to love
The Bachelorette
BEST CAST IN A REALITY
90 Day Fiancé
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BEST COMPETITION REALITY
Legendary
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer
BEST REALITY OF LIFESTYLE
Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making The Cut
Nailed It!
Queer eye
BEST NEW REALITY
Bling empire
Cardi tries
Selena + Chef
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
BEST TALK SHOW OR CURRENT
A Little Late with Lilly Singh
Red Table Talk
The Breakfast Club
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
BEST COMEDY OR GAME REALITY
Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out
Ridiculousness
BEST HOST
Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
TJ Lavin – The Challenge
Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things
NETWORK REVELATION STAR
Addison rae
Bretman Rock
Charli D’Amelio
Jalaiah harmon
Rickey thompson
BEST REALITY OF MYSTERY OR CRIME IN REAL LIFE
Catfish: The TV Show
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Unsolved Mysteries
BEST FIGHT
Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha magnet
Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim kardashian west
Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson
