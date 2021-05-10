The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: UNSCRIPTED are getting closer and closer. The channel’s awards for television and film content will begin next Sunday, May 16, and will end on May 17. For this edition there will be new categories, such as unscripted television and reality shows. In the latter, the Acapulco Shore nomination stands out.

On the other hand, the second date called MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will be dedicated to reality TV shows and other content ‘no script’ . This will be broadcast on Monday 17th and here the winner of the Musical Documentary category will be known.

In the following lines, find out the dates and channels on which this new edition of the MTV Awards will be broadcast, which will bring surprises for TV and film fans.

When will the MTV Awards 2021 be?

For this edition, the awarding of the MTV Awards 2021 will take place on two dates. The first will take place on Sunday, May 16, which will be presented by actress Leslie Jones and where the winners of the usual categories will be named.

The next date, Monday, May 17, will be dedicated to reality TV shows and ‘no script’ content. In addition, the winner of the Musical Documentary category will be known.

What channels will broadcast the MTV Awards 2021?

The channel in charge of transmitting live the MTV Awards 2021 will be MTV, which can be seen on the following channels:

Movistar: 602

DirecTV: 264

Sky: Channel 70

What time to see the MTV Awards 2021 in my country?

Both dates of the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air at 9:00 pm (ET). In Peru, the time is set to 8:00 pm

List of nominees for the MTV Awards 2021

BEST FILM

Borat next documentary film

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising young woman

Soul

To all the boys: always and forever

BEST SERIES

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The boys

WandaVision

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Carey Mulligan – Promising young woman

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s black bottom

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the black messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SERIES

Anya Taylor-Joy – The queen’s gambit

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin – The crown

Michaela Coel – I may destroy you

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid – The boys

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never have I ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Eric Andre – Bad Trip

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash – The boys

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the fantabulous emancipation of one Harley Quinn)

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult – The great

REVELATION ACTION

Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Paul Mescal – Normal people

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

BEST FIGHT

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight

Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight

The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

TERRORIFIC ACTION

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown – Behind her eyes

Victoria Pedretti – The haunting of Bly Manor

Vince Vaughn – Freaky

BEST DUO

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu

Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES, REALITY SHOWS:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Below Deck Mediterranean

Black Ink Crew New York

Bling empire

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SHOW

Acapulco shore

Geordie shore

Love Island (ITV)

Nailed it! Mexico

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

BEST DATING SHOW

90 Day Fiancé

Ex On The Beach

Love is blind

Ready to love

The Bachelorette

BEST CAST IN A REALITY

90 Day Fiancé

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BEST COMPETITION REALITY

Legendary

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge

The Circle

The Masked Singer

BEST REALITY OF LIFESTYLE

Deliciousness

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Making The Cut

Nailed It!

Queer eye

BEST NEW REALITY

Bling empire

Cardi tries

Selena + Chef

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

BEST TALK SHOW OR CURRENT

A Little Late with Lilly Singh

Red Table Talk

The Breakfast Club

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY OR GAME REALITY

Floor Is Lava

Impractical Jokers

Kids Say the Darndest Things

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out

Ridiculousness

BEST HOST

Nicole Byer – Nailed It!

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

TJ Lavin – The Challenge

Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things

NETWORK REVELATION STAR

Addison rae

Bretman Rock

Charli D’Amelio

Jalaiah harmon

Rickey thompson

BEST REALITY OF MYSTERY OR CRIME IN REAL LIFE

Catfish: The TV Show

Evil Lives Here

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Unsolved Mysteries

BEST FIGHT

Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn

The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice

Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha magnet

Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim kardashian west

Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson