When are the Latin Grammy Awards 2022?: date, time and everything you need to know

The Latin Grammy 2022 will celebrate its 23rd edition on next November 17 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The Latin Recording Academy announced the artists nominated for the contest in the midst of great expectation for the award of the best.
bad bunny is consolidated as the artist with the most nominations, since it appears in the list of 10 different categories. Which is why he is one of the favorites to win more awards at the gala thanks to his recent album “A summer without you”.
When are the Latin Grammys 2022?
The Latin Grammy 2022 will be held on November 17.
What time is the Latin Grammys 2022?
The start time is at 8:00 pm in Peruvian time.
What channel broadcasts the Latin Grammy Awards 2022 LIVE?
Last year the gala could be enjoyed through different sources; however, this year has not yet been made official.
Until when can you vote in the Latin Grammys 2022?
The final round opens on September 30, 2022 and closes on October 13, 2022 at 6 pm PST.
Who will perform at the Latin Grammy 2022?
At the moment it has not been reported who will present the Latin Grammy 2022. Last year they were Ana Brenda Contreras, Roselyn Sánchez and Carlos Rivera.
Where will the Latin Grammys 2022 be held?
This edition of the Latin Grammys returns to Las Vegas, at the Michelob Ultra Arena, a sports venue within the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, on the Las Vegas Strip.
Latin Grammys 2022: complete list of nominees
Record of the year
- For my girls/ Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso
- Sand Castle / Pablo Alborán
- Wrap/ Anitta PA’LLA VOY/ Marc Anthony
- Pretty eyes/ Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo
- Pegaoo / Camilo; TOCARTE/ Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana
- Provence/ Karol G; WORTH IT / Juan Luis Guerra
- Fame / Rosalía with The Weeknd
- I congratulate you / Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
- Old ball / Carlos Vives & Camilo.
Album of the year
- Aguilera/Christina Aguilera
- Here I go Marc Anthony
- A summer without you/Bad Bunny
- Leave/ Stereo Bomb
- Ink and time / Jorge Drexler
- We are no longer the same / Elsa and Elmar
- Traveler / Fonseca
- Motomami(Digital Album)/ Rosalía
- Sanz/ Alejandro Sanz
- Dharma / Sebastian Yatra.
Best Pop Vocal Album
- We are no longer the same / Elsa and Elmar
- Love we deserve / Kany García
- Cliches/ Jesse & Joy
- The Rebirth / Carla Morrison
- Dharma / Sebastian Yatra.
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Aguilera/Christina Aguilera
- Traveler / Fonseca
- Philharmonic 20 years / Marta Gómez
- life/ kurt
- Frequency/ No Flag.
best pop song
- Old ball/ Carlos Vives & Camilo
- Kisses on the forehead / Fonseca / Julio Reyes Copello
- Indigo/ Camilo & Evaluna Montaner/ Edgar Barrera
- The Guerrilla of Concord / Jorge Drexler
- Red heels / Sebastian Yatra.
Best Fusion Urban Performance
- For my girls / Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G and Nathy Pelus
- Santo/ Christina Aguilera & Ozuna
- I came back / Adventure, Bad Bunny
- Titi asked me / Bad Bunny
- This is not America/ Residente/ Ibeyi.
Best Reggaeton Performance
- Desperate / Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone
- Wrap/ Anitta
- Yonaguni/ Bad Bunny
- Nicky Jam: Bzrp Music Session/ Bizarrap /Nicky Jam
- Sorry BB/Tainy, Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas.
Best Urban Music Album
- Breathe /Akapellah
- Trap cake VOL 2/Rauw Alejandro
- Favorites/ Archangel
- A summer without you / Bad Bunny
- Animal/ Maria Becerra.
Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song
- Love/ Akapellah
- Dance crip/ Santiago Ruiz, Brian Taylor & Trueno
- Museum / Bad Bunny
- The Great Robbery, PT.2/ Lito Mc Cassidy, Daddy Yankee
- Freestyle 15/ Farina.
best urban song
- Desperate / Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone
- Sorry BB:/ Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas
- Mamii/ Becky G & Karol G/ Justin Quiles, Elena Rose
- Red Eyes/ Nicky Jam/ Samantha M. Cámara, Vicente Jiménez
- Titi asked me / Bad Bunny.
best rock album
- Prudish/ Marilina Bertoldi
- A Weird Holiday / He Killed a Motorized Cop
- Every time a corpse/ Fito and Fitipaldis1021/ La Gusana Ciega;
- RPDF/Wiplash.
best rock song
- Thousand Day/ Eruca Sativa
- Waiting for a sign/ Bunbury
- Finisterre/ Vetusta Morla
- The best of our lives / Fito Paez
- We do not forget / Molotov
- Get better / WOS & Facundo Yalve.
best pop/rock album
- Trench / Babasónicos
- Monsters/ Bruises
- The address / Getting to know Russia
- The Wild Years / Fito Paez
- Ground wire/Vetusta Morla.
best pop/rock song
- Tear it off/ WOS & Facundo Yalve
- Babel/ Fito Páez & Carlos Vives
- Bye bye/ Diego Castellano, Adrian Dargelos & Gustavo Torres
- Disguise/ Knowing Russia & Felicitas Colina
- What am I going to do with myself???/ Bruses, Elsa and Elmar & Alan Saucedo.
best salsa album
- Is it over / Páfata & Unicorn
- Here I go/ Marc Anthony; LUIS FIGUEROA / Luis Figueroa
- And he tells you / Luisito Ayala and La Puerto Rican Power
- Side A, side B/ Victor Manuel.
Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album
- Classic of my cumbia / Checo Acosta
- Happy anniversary / Jean Carlos Centeno and Ronal Urbina
- I want to see you happy/ La Santa Cecilia
- The usual / Felipe Peláez
- I am Colombia/ Zone 8 R & Rolando Ochoa.
Best merengue and/or bachata album
- This is me/ Hector Acosta ‘El Torito’
- Crowds/ Elvis Crespo
- Between sea and palm trees / Juan Luis Guerra
- Will resist / Milly Quezada
- Tañón pal’ combo is what it is / Olga Tañón.
Best Contemporary Tropical Album
- The world is crazy / Jorge Luis Chacín
- From minor to major/ Gente De Zona
- All inclusive/ Marissa Mur
- Tropico/ Pavel Nuñez
- Cumbiana II / Carlos Vives.
best tropical song
- Agüita e coco Kany García
- The boardwalk saw the end / Amaury Gutiérrez / Jorge Luis Piloto
- The Parrandero (CarlosVives, Non-Profit, JBot & Tuti
- Party with you / Luis Figueroa & Yoel Henríquez
- Bad/ Marc Anthony & Álvaro Lenier Mesa.
Best singer-songwriter album
- Marshmallow/ Caloncho
- Ink and time / Jorge Drexler
- Expired agendas / The David Aguilar
- Withered / Silvana Estrada
- As spring arrives/ Alex Ferreira; THE JOURNEY / Pedro Guerra.
Best Band Music Album
- This life is very beautiful / Band El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga
- It goes again / Band Fortuna
- I feel like giving everything / Los Recoditos Band
- Without fear of success (DELUXE)/ Banda Los Sebastianes
- Queen bee / Chiquis.
Best Tejano Music Album
- Despised / The Plan
- Road to progress / Grupo Alamo
- An illusion / Isabel Marie
- Tell me how to lie / Destiny Navaira
- For my people to dance/ Bobby Pulido.
Best Norteño Music Album
- Welcome life / Bronco
- The Reunion (DELUXE)/ Los Tigres Del Norte
- Felon Corridos (SERIES 35)/ Los Tucanes De Tijuana
- These are accompanied with beer / Heavy
- Obsessed/ Yahritza and His Essence.
Best Folk Album
- The earth cries / Paulina Aguirre
- Stay home / Eva Ayllón; FLOWER AND ROOT/ Pedro Aznar
- Urgent words / Susana Baca
- A song for Mexico – THE MUSICAL / Natalia Lafourcade
- Blessings/ Sandra Mihanovich
- Symphonic ancestors / Synthesis, X Alfonso and Eme Alfonso.
best tango album
- Horacio Salgán Piano / Pablo Estigarribia
- Old soul/ The Tangueros of the West
- Tango / Ricardo Montaner
- Milonguero/ Pablo Motta Ensemble & Franco Luciani
- Tango of new ayres / Mariana Quinteros
- Spinettango/ Spinettango.
Best flamenco music album
- Organic/ Carmen Doorá
- Free / Las MigasLEO / Estrella Morente
- Singing / Kiki Morente
- Flamenco ranchera / María Toledo.
Best Christian Album (in Spanish)
- Spring is here / Aroddy
- Alpha and omega/ Athenas
- Who said fear? (LIVE)/ Gilberto Daza
- How do you see me? / Jesús Adrián Romero
- I will live / Marcos Witt.
producer of the year
- edgar barrera
- Edward Goat
- Nico Cotton
- Julio Reyes Copello
- Tayni
Portuguese language categories
Best Portuguese Language Song
- Baby 95/ Liniker, Mahmundi, Tássia Reis & Tulipa Ruiz;
- Idiota/ Jão, Pedro Tófani & Zebu
- I cut myself in the mouth of the céu a morte nao pederperdao / Criolo & Tropkillaz
- Meu coco / Caetano Veloso
- Of course/ Marina Sena/ Luri Rio Branco & Marina
- Sardinian wind/ Jorge Drexler & Marisa Monte.
Best Christian Album (in Portuguese)
- Before giving therapy/Asaph; O SAMBA EO LOVE/ Antonio Cirilo; EPIPHANY/ Clovis
- Es tudo/Bruna Karla
- Groove Laboratory/ Eli Soares.
Best Pop Album cont. in Portuguese language
- Sim sim sim/ Bullet Desejo
- Pra people agree / Gilsons
- Pirate/ Jão
- Primeira/ Marina Sena
- Twelve 22/ Luisa Sonza.
Best Rock or Alter Music Album in the Portuguese Language
- QVVJFA?/ Baco Exu Do Blues
- The future belongs to… JOVEM GUARDA/ Erasmo Carlos
- About Living/ Creole
- Memories (WHERE I NEVER WAS FROM)/ Lagum
- Delta stacio blues / Juçara Marçal.
Best Brazilian Popular Music Album
- Orchards/ Chico Chico
- Synthesis of the launch/ João Donato and Jards Macalé
- Indigo borboleta anil / Liniker
- Nu com a minha music / Ney Matogrosso
- Portas/ Marisa Monte
- My coco / Caetano Veloso.
