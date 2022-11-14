When are the Latin Grammy Awards 2022?: date, time and everything you need to know

The Latin Grammy 2022 will celebrate its 23rd edition on next November 17 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The Latin Recording Academy announced the artists nominated for the contest in the midst of great expectation for the award of the best.

bad bunny is consolidated as the artist with the most nominations, since it appears in the list of 10 different categories. Which is why he is one of the favorites to win more awards at the gala thanks to his recent album “A summer without you”.

When are the Latin Grammys 2022?

The Latin Grammy 2022 will be held on November 17.

The Latin Grammy 2022 will be held in November. Photo: Latin Grammy website

What time is the Latin Grammys 2022?

The start time is at 8:00 pm in Peruvian time.

What channel broadcasts the Latin Grammy Awards 2022 LIVE?

Last year the gala could be enjoyed through different sources; however, this year has not yet been made official.

Until when can you vote in the Latin Grammys 2022?

The final round opens on September 30, 2022 and closes on October 13, 2022 at 6 pm PST.

Who will perform at the Latin Grammy 2022?

At the moment it has not been reported who will present the Latin Grammy 2022. Last year they were Ana Brenda Contreras, Roselyn Sánchez and Carlos Rivera.

Where will the Latin Grammys 2022 be held?

This edition of the Latin Grammys returns to Las Vegas, at the Michelob Ultra Arena, a sports venue within the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, on the Las Vegas Strip.

Latin Grammys 2022: complete list of nominees

Record of the year

For my girls/ Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso

Sand Castle / Pablo Alborán

Wrap/ Anitta PA’LLA VOY/ Marc Anthony

Pretty eyes/ Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo

Pegaoo / Camilo; TOCARTE/ Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana

Provence/ Karol G; WORTH IT / Juan Luis Guerra

Fame / Rosalía with The Weeknd

I congratulate you / Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

Old ball / Carlos Vives & Camilo.

Album of the year

Aguilera/Christina Aguilera

Here I go Marc Anthony

A summer without you/Bad Bunny

Leave/ Stereo Bomb

Ink and time / Jorge Drexler

We are no longer the same / Elsa and Elmar

Traveler / Fonseca

Motomami(Digital Album)/ Rosalía

Sanz/ Alejandro Sanz

Dharma / Sebastian Yatra.

Best Pop Vocal Album

We are no longer the same / Elsa and Elmar

Love we deserve / Kany García

Cliches/ Jesse & Joy

The Rebirth / Carla Morrison

Dharma / Sebastian Yatra.

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Aguilera/Christina Aguilera

Traveler / Fonseca

Philharmonic 20 years / Marta Gómez

life/ kurt

Frequency/ No Flag.

best pop song

Old ball/ Carlos Vives & Camilo

Kisses on the forehead / Fonseca / Julio Reyes Copello

Indigo/ Camilo & Evaluna Montaner/ Edgar Barrera

The Guerrilla of Concord / Jorge Drexler

Red heels / Sebastian Yatra.

Best Fusion Urban Performance

For my girls / Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G and Nathy Pelus

Santo/ Christina Aguilera & Ozuna

I came back / Adventure, Bad Bunny

Titi asked me / Bad Bunny

This is not America/ Residente/ Ibeyi.

Best Reggaeton Performance

Desperate / Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone

Wrap/ Anitta

Yonaguni/ Bad Bunny

Nicky Jam: Bzrp Music Session/ Bizarrap /Nicky Jam

Sorry BB/Tainy, Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas.

Best Urban Music Album

Breathe /Akapellah

Trap cake VOL 2/Rauw Alejandro

Favorites/ Archangel

A summer without you / Bad Bunny

Animal/ Maria Becerra.

Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song

Love/ Akapellah

Dance crip/ Santiago Ruiz, Brian Taylor & Trueno

Museum / Bad Bunny

The Great Robbery, PT.2/ Lito Mc Cassidy, Daddy Yankee

Freestyle 15/ Farina.

best urban song

Desperate / Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone

Sorry BB:/ Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas

Mamii/ Becky G & Karol G/ Justin Quiles, Elena Rose

Red Eyes/ Nicky Jam/ Samantha M. Cámara, Vicente Jiménez

Titi asked me / Bad Bunny.

best rock album

Prudish/ Marilina Bertoldi

A Weird Holiday / He Killed a Motorized Cop

Every time a corpse/ Fito and Fitipaldis1021/ La Gusana Ciega;

RPDF/Wiplash.

best rock song

Thousand Day/ Eruca Sativa

Waiting for a sign/ Bunbury

Finisterre/ Vetusta Morla

The best of our lives / Fito Paez

We do not forget / Molotov

Get better / WOS & Facundo Yalve.

best pop/rock album

Trench / Babasónicos

Monsters/ Bruises

The address / Getting to know Russia

The Wild Years / Fito Paez

Ground wire/Vetusta Morla.

best pop/rock song

Tear it off/ WOS & Facundo Yalve

Babel/ Fito Páez & Carlos Vives

Bye bye/ Diego Castellano, Adrian Dargelos & Gustavo Torres

Disguise/ Knowing Russia & Felicitas Colina

What am I going to do with myself???/ Bruses, Elsa and Elmar & Alan Saucedo.

best salsa album

Is it over / Páfata & Unicorn

Here I go/ Marc Anthony; LUIS FIGUEROA / Luis Figueroa

And he tells you / Luisito Ayala and La Puerto Rican Power

Side A, side B/ Victor Manuel.

Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album

Classic of my cumbia / Checo Acosta

Happy anniversary / Jean Carlos Centeno and Ronal Urbina

I want to see you happy/ La Santa Cecilia

The usual / Felipe Peláez

I am Colombia/ Zone 8 R & Rolando Ochoa.

Best merengue and/or bachata album

This is me/ Hector Acosta ‘El Torito’

Crowds/ Elvis Crespo

Between sea and palm trees / Juan Luis Guerra

Will resist / Milly Quezada

Tañón pal’ combo is what it is / Olga Tañón.

Best Contemporary Tropical Album

The world is crazy / Jorge Luis Chacín

From minor to major/ Gente De Zona

All inclusive/ Marissa Mur

Tropico/ Pavel Nuñez

Cumbiana II / Carlos Vives.

best tropical song

Agüita e coco Kany García

The boardwalk saw the end / Amaury Gutiérrez / Jorge Luis Piloto

The Parrandero (CarlosVives, Non-Profit, JBot & Tuti

Party with you / Luis Figueroa & Yoel Henríquez

Bad/ Marc Anthony & Álvaro Lenier Mesa.

Best singer-songwriter album

Marshmallow/ Caloncho

Ink and time / Jorge Drexler

Expired agendas / The David Aguilar

Withered / Silvana Estrada

As spring arrives/ Alex Ferreira; THE JOURNEY / Pedro Guerra.

Best Band Music Album

This life is very beautiful / Band El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

It goes again / Band Fortuna

I feel like giving everything / Los Recoditos Band

Without fear of success (DELUXE)/ Banda Los Sebastianes

Queen bee / Chiquis.

Best Tejano Music Album

Despised / The Plan

Road to progress / Grupo Alamo

An illusion / Isabel Marie

Tell me how to lie / Destiny Navaira

For my people to dance/ Bobby Pulido.

Best Norteño Music Album

Welcome life / Bronco

The Reunion (DELUXE)/ Los Tigres Del Norte

Felon Corridos (SERIES 35)/ Los Tucanes De Tijuana

These are accompanied with beer / Heavy

Obsessed/ Yahritza and His Essence.

Best Folk Album

The earth cries / Paulina Aguirre

Stay home / Eva Ayllón; FLOWER AND ROOT/ Pedro Aznar

Urgent words / Susana Baca

A song for Mexico – THE MUSICAL / Natalia Lafourcade

Blessings/ Sandra Mihanovich

Symphonic ancestors / Synthesis, X Alfonso and Eme Alfonso.

best tango album

Horacio Salgán Piano / Pablo Estigarribia

Old soul/ The Tangueros of the West

Tango / Ricardo Montaner

Milonguero/ Pablo Motta Ensemble & Franco Luciani

Tango of new ayres / Mariana Quinteros

Spinettango/ Spinettango.

Best flamenco music album

Organic/ Carmen Doorá

Free / Las MigasLEO / Estrella Morente

Singing / Kiki Morente

Flamenco ranchera / María Toledo.

Best Christian Album (in Spanish)

Spring is here / Aroddy

Alpha and omega/ Athenas

Who said fear? (LIVE)/ Gilberto Daza

How do you see me? / Jesús Adrián Romero

I will live / Marcos Witt.

producer of the year

edgar barrera

Edward Goat

Nico Cotton

Julio Reyes Copello

Tayni

Portuguese language categories

Best Portuguese Language Song

Baby 95/ Liniker, Mahmundi, Tássia Reis & Tulipa Ruiz;

Idiota/ Jão, Pedro Tófani & Zebu

I cut myself in the mouth of the céu a morte nao pederperdao / Criolo & Tropkillaz

Meu coco / Caetano Veloso

Of course/ Marina Sena/ Luri Rio Branco & Marina

Sardinian wind/ Jorge Drexler & Marisa Monte.

Best Christian Album (in Portuguese)

Before giving therapy/Asaph; O SAMBA EO LOVE/ Antonio Cirilo; EPIPHANY/ Clovis

Es tudo/Bruna Karla

Groove Laboratory/ Eli Soares.

Best Pop Album cont. in Portuguese language

Sim sim sim/ Bullet Desejo

Pra people agree / Gilsons

Pirate/ Jão

Primeira/ Marina Sena

Twelve 22/ Luisa Sonza.

Best Rock or Alter Music Album in the Portuguese Language

QVVJFA?/ Baco Exu Do Blues

The future belongs to… JOVEM GUARDA/ Erasmo Carlos

About Living/ Creole

Memories (WHERE I NEVER WAS FROM)/ Lagum

Delta stacio blues / Juçara Marçal.

Best Brazilian Popular Music Album