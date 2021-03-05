There is little left for the 35th edition of the Goya Awards, awarded by the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences of Spain to the best of the cinema of that country. The great event will take place in the city of Malaga, although without the presence of the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In this gala, the nominees will follow the ceremony from their homes. The only one who will receive their award in person will be Angela Molina, recognized with the honorary Goya 2021 for its long and successful career.
The most nominated film is Adu, by Salvador Calvo, with 13 nominations. They follow him Girls Y Akelarre, with 9 each. Check below when the Goya Awards 2021 and where you can see the ceremony.
When are the Goya Awards 2021?
The 35th edition of the Goya Awards will be held this Saturday 6 March at 4:00 pm in Peru and 10:00 pm in Spain, at the Soho Theater in Malaga, without the presence of the public.
Who will be the presenters of the Goya Awards 2021?
Those in charge of conducting the 35th edition of the Goya Awards will be the actor Antonio Banderas and the journalist Maria Married.
How to see the red carpet of the Goya Awards 2021?
Starting at 7.20 pm in Spain, La 1 and TVE Internacional will broadcast the Red carpet of the event, in which Elena S. Sánchez, Carlos del Amor, Ana Ibáñez and Rafa Muñoz will receive the award ceremony. There will also be connections with the nominees and with other film stars.
What channel will Los Goya 2021 broadcast?
The TVE signal will be in charge of transmitting live the Goya Awards 2021.
Who will be the nominees?
Best film
- Adu
- Ane
- Rosa’s wedding
- Girls
- Sentimental.
Best direction
- Salvador Calvo, Adú
- Juanma Bajo Ulloa, Baby
- Icíar Bollaín, Rosa’s wedding
- Best Leading Actress in Benidorm.
Best New Direction
- David Pérez Sañudo by Ane
- Bernabé Rico for The inconvenience
- Pilar Palomero for Girls
- Nuria Giménez Lorang by My Mexican Bretzel.
Best Leading Actress
- Amaia Aberasturi by Akelarre
- Patricia López Arnaiz by Ane
- Kiti Mánver for The inconvenience
- Candela Peña for Rosa’s wedding.
Best Leading Actor
- Mario Casas for You will not kill
- Javier Cámara by Sentimental
- Ernesto Alterio for A normal world
- David Verdaguer for One for all.
Best Supporting Actress
- Juana Acosta for The inconvenience
- Verónica Echegui for Explodes Explodes
- Nathalie Poza for Rosa’s wedding
- Natalia de Molina for Girls.
Best Supporting Actor
- Álvaro Cervantes by Adú
- Sergi López for Rosa’s wedding
- Juan Diego Botto for The Europeans
- Alberto San Juan for Sentimental.
Best New Actress
- Jone Laspiur by Ane
- Paula Usero for Rosa’s wedding
- Milena Smith for Thou shalt not kill
- Griselda Siciliani for Sentimental.
Best New Actor
- Adam Nourou by Adú
- Chema del Barco for The Plan
- Jannick for Regrettable Stories
- Fernando Valdivieso for You will not kill.
Best Original Screenplay
- Adu
- Regrettable stories
- Rosa’s wedding
- Girls.
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Ane
- The Europeans
- Secret origins
- The girls.Benid.orm.
Best Production Direction
- Adu
- Akelarre
- Black beach
- It snows in Benidorm
Best Direction of Photography
- Adu
- Akelarre
- Black beach
- Girls
Best Editing
- Adu
- Black beach
- The year of discovery
- Girls.
Best Art Direction
- Adu
- Akelarre
- Black beach
- Girls.
Best Costume Design
- Akelarre
- Explode explode
- Girls
- The Europeans.
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Adu
- Akelarre
- Explode explode
- Secret origins.
Better sound
- Adu
- Akelarre
- Black beach
- The plan.
Best special effects
- Adu
- Akelarre
- Black beach
- Regrettable stories.
Best Original Music
- Adu
- Akelarre
- Baby
- The summer we live in.
Best Original Song
- Adu
- The summer we live
- Rosa’s wedding
- Girls.
Best animated film
Best Documentary Film
- Anatomy of a dandy
- Wet cards
- The year of discovery
- My Mexican Bretzel.
Best Ibero-American Film
- The mole agent
- The oblivion that we will be
- The weeping woman
- I’m not here.
Best European Film
- Corpus Christi
- The officer and the spy
- The father
- Falling.
Best fiction short film
- December 16
- To face
- Beef
- Expenses included
- The ephemeral.
Best Documentary Short Film
- Biography of a woman’s corpse
- Paradise on fire
- Paradise
- They are just fish.
Best animated short film
- Blue & Malone: Impossible Cases
- Homeless Home
- Metamorphosis
- Flying.
