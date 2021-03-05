There is little left for the 35th edition of the Goya Awards, awarded by the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences of Spain to the best of the cinema of that country. The great event will take place in the city of Malaga, although without the presence of the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In this gala, the nominees will follow the ceremony from their homes. The only one who will receive their award in person will be Angela Molina, recognized with the honorary Goya 2021 for its long and successful career.

The most nominated film is Adu, by Salvador Calvo, with 13 nominations. They follow him Girls Y Akelarre, with 9 each. Check below when the Goya Awards 2021 and where you can see the ceremony.

When are the Goya Awards 2021?

The 35th edition of the Goya Awards will be held this Saturday 6 March at 4:00 pm in Peru and 10:00 pm in Spain, at the Soho Theater in Malaga, without the presence of the public.

Who will be the presenters of the Goya Awards 2021?

Those in charge of conducting the 35th edition of the Goya Awards will be the actor Antonio Banderas and the journalist Maria Married.

Mariano Barroso with the presenters, Antonio Banderas and María Casado. Photo: PremiosGoya / Twitter

How to see the red carpet of the Goya Awards 2021?

Starting at 7.20 pm in Spain, La 1 and TVE Internacional will broadcast the Red carpet of the event, in which Elena S. Sánchez, Carlos del Amor, Ana Ibáñez and Rafa Muñoz will receive the award ceremony. There will also be connections with the nominees and with other film stars.

What channel will Los Goya 2021 broadcast?

The TVE signal will be in charge of transmitting live the Goya Awards 2021.

Who will be the nominees?

Best film

Adu

Ane

Rosa’s wedding

Girls

Sentimental.

Best direction

Salvador Calvo, Adú

Juanma Bajo Ulloa, Baby

Icíar Bollaín, Rosa’s wedding

Best New Direction

David Pérez Sañudo by Ane

Bernabé Rico for The inconvenience

Pilar Palomero for Girls

Nuria Giménez Lorang by My Mexican Bretzel.

Best Leading Actress

Amaia Aberasturi by Akelarre

Patricia López Arnaiz by Ane

Kiti Mánver for The inconvenience

Candela Peña for Rosa’s wedding.

Best Leading Actor

Mario Casas for You will not kill

Javier Cámara by Sentimental

Ernesto Alterio for A normal world

David Verdaguer for One for all.

Best Supporting Actress

Juana Acosta for The inconvenience

Verónica Echegui for Explodes Explodes

Nathalie Poza for Rosa’s wedding

Natalia de Molina for Girls.

Best Supporting Actor

Álvaro Cervantes by Adú

Sergi López for Rosa’s wedding

Juan Diego Botto for The Europeans

Alberto San Juan for Sentimental.

Adú leads the nominations, with 13. Photo: broadcast

Best New Actress

Jone Laspiur by Ane

Paula Usero for Rosa’s wedding

Milena Smith for Thou shalt not kill

Griselda Siciliani for Sentimental.

Best New Actor

Adam Nourou by Adú

Chema del Barco for The Plan

Jannick for Regrettable Stories

Fernando Valdivieso for You will not kill.

Best Original Screenplay

Adu

Regrettable stories

Rosa’s wedding

Girls.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Ane

The Europeans

Secret origins

The girls.

Best Production Direction

Adu

Akelarre

Black beach

It snows in Benidorm

Best Direction of Photography

Adu

Akelarre

Black beach

Girls

Best Editing

Adu

Black beach

The year of discovery

Girls.

Best Art Direction

Adu

Akelarre

Black beach

Girls.

Best Costume Design

Akelarre

Explode explode

Girls

The Europeans.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Adu

Akelarre

Explode explode

Secret origins.

Better sound

Adu

Akelarre

Black beach

The plan.

Best special effects

Adu

Akelarre

Black beach

Regrettable stories.

Best Original Music

Adu

Akelarre

Baby

The summer we live in.

Best Original Song

Adu

The summer we live

Rosa’s wedding

Girls.

Best animated film

Best Documentary Film

Anatomy of a dandy

Wet cards

The year of discovery

My Mexican Bretzel.

Best Ibero-American Film

The mole agent

The oblivion that we will be

The weeping woman

I’m not here.

Best European Film

Corpus Christi

The officer and the spy

The father

Falling.

Best fiction short film

December 16

To face

Beef

Expenses included

The ephemeral.

Best Documentary Short Film

Biography of a woman’s corpse

Paradise on fire

Paradise

They are just fish.

Best animated short film