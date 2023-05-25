We are approaching the final stretch of the season, and consequently, the end of the different European competitions: Champions League, Women’s UCL, Europa League and Conference League. We already know the teams that will play the final of the different competitions, it has been a hard road for all the teams to reach this long-awaited round and they will do everything possible to win a European title to increase the respective winners.
Today we will inform you about when the different finals of the European competitions are scheduled.
When is the Champions League final?
The final of the highest European competition will face Inter Milan and Manchester City. Those of the Nerazzurri team will seek to win this trophy after more than 10 years without conquering La Orejona. The group trained by Pep Guardiola will do the same, who will seek to win the first Champions League in the history of the English club.
This final will be held in the Turkish city of Istanbul, scheduled to take place on June 10 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish time.
When is the women’s Champions League final?
The women’s European championship will face FC Barcelona fem and Wolfsburgo fem. The culés players will seek to achieve what they did not achieve last season, where they lost in the final of this tournament against Olympique de Lyon by a goal to three.
The final of the women’s Champions League is scheduled for June 3 at 4:00 p.m. Spanish time.
When is the Europa League final?
The Europa League final will face Sevilla and José Mourinho’s AS Roma. Those from the city of Seville will try to win their seventh UEL while the Italians will want to win a new European title after winning the Conference League last season.
The final of this tournament is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish time
When is the Conference League final?
Finally, there will also be Italian representation in this European competition. The Conference League final will face Fiorentina which will have to deal with West Ham.
The final of this championship is scheduled for June 7 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish time.
