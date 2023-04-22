Today at 90min we wanted to bring you all the information available about the imminent semifinals of the Europa League. Four teams will face each other in search of the long-awaited European trophy. The semifinals will feature high-level matches.
The Europa League has been a competition full of surprises and excitement so far. The knockout phase has been difficult for all participating teams, but now only four remain. Big favorites like Arsenal, United or Barça have already been eliminated
The fans are eager to find out which team will advance to the final, and the players are ready to give it their all on the pitch. Without a doubt, the Europa League semi-finals promise to be an exciting experience for football fans around the world.
The Europa League semi-final match times are scheduled for 9:00 p.m., which means that football fans across Europe will be able to enjoy the matches at a very convenient time. On Thursday, May 11, the first legs will be played and on Thursday, May 18, they will be the return matches.
In addition, in Spain, the matches of the Europa League semifinals can be seen live through the Movistar Plus payment platform. This platform is an excellent option for those fans who want to follow the matches with the best image and sound quality.
Roma and Bayer Leverkusen will face each other in the first match of the semifinals, while Juventus and Seville They will play the second game.
Roma comes to this instance after beating Feyenoord in the quarterfinals, while Bayer Leverkusen eliminated Saint Gilloise. On the other hand, Juventus beat Sporting de Portugal, while Sevilla eliminated Manchester United.
These four teams are top notch and have a huge fan base all over the world. All matches promise to be exciting and action-packed, so you can’t miss them. Who will be the two teams that manage to advance to the final? We will know soon.
