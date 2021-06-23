Euro 2020 continues to give us a lot of football to watch during the week, but -as we know- time flies and the group stage is about to end: there is only one meeting left for many of the participating countries to finish the first stage of the performance.
This Tuesday, the future of the contest began to pave. England took over Group D, while Croatia and Scotland poked their eyes out for the next round in Glasgow: thanks to Modric, the 2018 World Cup finalists passed the stage. In addition, Macedonia lost all kinds of chances to make history: outside.
It should be remembered that the best four third in the group stage are the ones who pass to the knockout stages of the Euro. Therefore, we will see these selections in the next phase: Italy, Wales, Switzerland, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria, the Czech Republic, England, Croatia, Sweden and France.
The only confirmed keys, so far, of 8ths are Italy vs. Austria and Wales vs. Denmark, which will be carried out on Saturday June 26, being that there may still be surprises in terms of renown absences in the next instance. Will Spain be there? Or will he stumble again?
