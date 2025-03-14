When are the 2025 failures in Valencia: dates, schedules and official program

Countdown for the new season of failures in Valencia. The event -declared World Heritage by the UNESCO– promises to bring more gunpowder, floats, decorations and music in the previous years.

Therefore, it is important to know the 2025 failures program so as not to miss any event, which also will have some special events and some with schedule change.

Official Fallas Program 2025

February

Sunday, February 23

07:15 hours: Children’s “Awakens”.

07:30 time: “Macrodespertà”. High Palancia pyrotechnics.

12:00 hours: Music band entry.

14:00 hours: “ Mascletà “ In the town hall square. Valencian pyrotechnics.

7:30 p.m.: "Crida" in the towers of Serranos. Pyrotechnics Peñarroja.

Friday, February 28

00:00 hours: Pyrotechnic show in the Town Hall Square. Mediterranean pyrotechnics.

March

Saturday, March 1

14:00 hours: “ Mascletà “ In the town hall square. Pyrotechnics Peñarroja.

17:30 hours: Ninot ride . The ride will close the entry of the first pieces of the municipal failure "Fallera Fauna.

00:00 hours: Night pyrotechnic show in the Town Hall Square. Gironina pyrotechnics.

Sunday March 2

14:00 hours: “ Mascletà “ In the town hall square. Gironina pyrotechnics.

20:00 hours: Night pyrotechnic show in the Town Hall Square. Zaragoza pyrotechnics.

Monday to Thursday, March 6

14:00 hours: “Mascletà“ In the town hall square.

Friday, March 7

14:00 hours: “ Mascletà “ In the town hall square. Martí pyrotechnics.

00:00 hours: Night pyrotechnic show in the Town Hall Square. Pibierzo pyrotechnics.

Saturday March 8

14:00 hours: “ Mascletà “ In the town hall square. Nadal Martí pyrotechnics.

00:00 hours: Night pyrotechnic show in the Town Hall Square. Martí pyrotechnics.

Sunday, March 9

14:00 hours: “ Mascletà “ In the town hall square. Alpujarreña pyrotechnics.

20:00 hours: Night pyrotechnic show in the Town Hall Square. High Palancia pyrotechnics.

Monday 10 to Thursday, March 13

14:00 hours: “Mascletà“ In the town hall square.

Friday, March 14

14:00 hours: “ Mascletà “ In the town hall square. Pyrotechnics Hnos. Caballer.

17:00 hours: Closing of the Ninot exhibition .

. 17:30 hours: Reading of the popular verdict and proclamation of the “Ninot Indultat” of 2025.

17:45 hours: Collection of the Ninots by the commissions until 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 15

09:00 hours: “ Plant “ of all children’s failures.

of all children’s failures. 14:00 hours: “ Mascletà “ In the town hall square. Aitana pyrotechnics.

17:00 hours: Closing of the Ninot Exhibition.

17:30 hours: Reading of the popular verdict and proclamation of the “Ninot Indultat” 2025.

17:45 hours: Collection of Ninots by commissions until 8:00 p.m.

00:00 hours: L’Obà de las Fallas. Valencian pyrotechnics.

Sunday March 16

Monday, March 17

Tuesday, March 18

10:00 hours: Tribute to the poet Maximiliano Thous, in his monument.

12:00 hours: Tribute to Maestro Serrano, in his monument on Avenida del Kingdom of Valencia.

14:00 hours: “ Mascletà “ In the town hall square. Mediterranean pyrotechnics.

15:30 hours: Flower offering To the Mare de Déu.

To the Mare de Déu. 00:00 hours: “NIT of the FOC” fireworks castle In the Turia garden, at the height of the Palau de Les Arts. Pyrotechnics Hnos. Caballer.

Wednesday, March 19