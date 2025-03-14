When are the 2025 failures in Valencia: dates, schedules and official program

Countdown for the new season of failures in Valencia. The event -declared World Heritage by the UNESCO– promises to bring more gunpowder, floats, decorations and music in the previous years.
Therefore, it is important to know the 2025 failures program so as not to miss any event, which also will have some special events and some with schedule change.
Official Fallas Program 2025
February
Sunday, February 23
- 07:15 hours: Children’s “Awakens”.
- 07:30 time: “Macrodespertà”. High Palancia pyrotechnics.
- 12:00 hours: Music band entry.
- 14:00 hours: “Mascletà“ In the town hall square. Valencian pyrotechnics.
- 7:30 p.m.: “Crida” in the towers of Serranos. Pyrotechnics Peñarroja.
Friday, February 28
- 00:00 hours: Pyrotechnic show in the Town Hall Square. Mediterranean pyrotechnics.
March
Saturday, March 1
- 14:00 hours: “Mascletà“ In the town hall square. Pyrotechnics Peñarroja.
- 17:30 hours: Ninot ride. The ride will close the entry of the first pieces of the municipal failure “Fallera Fauna.
- 00:00 hours: Night pyrotechnic show in the Town Hall Square. Gironina pyrotechnics.
Sunday March 2
- 14:00 hours: “Mascletà“ In the town hall square. Gironina pyrotechnics.
- 20:00 hours: Night pyrotechnic show in the Town Hall Square. Zaragoza pyrotechnics.
Monday to Thursday, March 6
- 14:00 hours: “Mascletà“ In the town hall square.
Friday, March 7
- 14:00 hours: “Mascletà“ In the town hall square. Martí pyrotechnics.
- 00:00 hours: Night pyrotechnic show in the Town Hall Square. Pibierzo pyrotechnics.
Saturday March 8
- 14:00 hours: “Mascletà“ In the town hall square. Nadal Martí pyrotechnics.
- 00:00 hours: Night pyrotechnic show in the Town Hall Square. Martí pyrotechnics.
Sunday, March 9
- 14:00 hours: “Mascletà“ In the town hall square. Alpujarreña pyrotechnics.
- 20:00 hours: Night pyrotechnic show in the Town Hall Square. High Palancia pyrotechnics.
Monday 10 to Thursday, March 13
- 14:00 hours: “Mascletà“ In the town hall square.
Friday, March 14
- 14:00 hours: “Mascletà“ In the town hall square. Pyrotechnics Hnos. Caballer.
- 17:00 hours: Closing of the Ninot exhibition.
- 17:30 hours: Reading of the popular verdict and proclamation of the “Ninot Indultat” of 2025.
- 17:45 hours: Collection of the Ninots by the commissions until 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 15
- 09:00 hours: “Plant“ of all children’s failures.
- 14:00 hours: “Mascletà“ In the town hall square. Aitana pyrotechnics.
- 17:00 hours: Closing of the Ninot Exhibition.
- 17:30 hours: Reading of the popular verdict and proclamation of the “Ninot Indultat” 2025.
- 17:45 hours: Collection of Ninots by commissions until 8:00 p.m.
- 00:00 hours: L’Obà de las Fallas. Valencian pyrotechnics.
Sunday March 16
Monday, March 17
Tuesday, March 18
- 10:00 hours: Tribute to the poet Maximiliano Thous, in his monument.
- 12:00 hours: Tribute to Maestro Serrano, in his monument on Avenida del Kingdom of Valencia.
- 14:00 hours: “Mascletà“ In the town hall square. Mediterranean pyrotechnics.
- 15:30 hours: Flower offering To the Mare de Déu.
- 00:00 hours: “NIT of the FOC” fireworks castle In the Turia garden, at the height of the Palau de Les Arts. Pyrotechnics Hnos. Caballer.
Wednesday, March 19
- 11.00 hours: Offering of flowers of major faults of Valencia and their courts of honor in front of the image of the patriarch in the Sant Josep bridge.
- 12:00 hours: Solemn Mass in honor of Sant Josep in the Cathedral of Valencia, officiated by the Archbishop of Valencia, Enrique Benavent and offered by Central Board Fallera and the Carpenteros Guild. With the assistance of the major falleras of Valencia and their courts of honor.
- 14:00 hours: “Mascletà“ In the town hall square. Pirotècnia del Mediterráneo. Pyrotechnics FX. Stable
- 7:00 p.m. Fire ride which will begin on the street of La Paz to the Plaza de la Porta La Mar.
- 20:00 hours: “Cream“ of children’s failures.
- 20:30 hours: “Cream”From the children’s failure that has obtained the first prize of the special section.
- 21:00 hours: “Cream”From the children’s failure of the City Council Plaza.
- 22:00 hours: “Cream”Of all Valencia Fallas.
- 22:30 hours: “Cream”From the fault that the first prize of the special section has obtained.
- 23:00 hours: “Cream”From the Falla of the City Council Plaza. Pyrotechnics FX. Stable
