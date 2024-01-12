The 2024 Emmy Awards are just around the corner and we will soon meet the notables in the field of American television. The Golden Globes, a ceremony that took place a week before, gave an idea of ​​which productions are the favorites, so the public can also give their predictions regarding the possible winners of this important event. One of the big favorites to win all their nominations is 'Succession'an HBO series that hopes to reign again, just as it did during the Golden Globes 2024.

If you want to follow this ceremony, which since 1949 has awarded the best actors, actresses and Hollywood television productions, we invite you to read the following note, where we will give you all the details that you need to take into account before its broadcast.

When are the 2024 Emmy Awards?

The 75th edition of the Emmy Awards 2024 will take place on Monday, January 15, 2024. This ceremony will be special, since it had to take place in September, the month in which it usually takes place; However, due to the actors' union strike in 2023, it had to be postponed, and its realization will coincide with the awards season for the best in the cinematographic world.

What time do the 2024 Emmy Awards start?

The Emmy Awards 2024which will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, They will take place at 8:00 pm in Peru and Colombiawhile the previous one with interviews with the nominees and guests will be an hour before, at 7:00 pm. But, in case you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here is a list with the respective times:

Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Spain: 2.00 am (the next day).

Where to watch the 2024 Emmys?

The Emmy Awards 2024 They can be seen throughout Latin America through the signal of TNTas well as the platform HBO Max in streaming. For its part, for the United States, the ceremony will be broadcast live on the FOX network.

Who are the nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards?

drama series

'Andor'

'Better Call Saul'

'The Crown'

'House of the Dragon'

'The Last of Us'

'Succession'

'The White Lotus'

'Yellowjackets'.

Direction in drama

'Andor' – Benjamin Caron

'Bad Sisters' – Dearbhla Walsh

'The Last Of Us' – Peter Hoar

'Succession' – Andrij Parekh

'Succession' – Mark Mylod

'Succession' – Lorene Scafaria

'The White Lotus' – Mike White.

Drama script

'Andor' – Beau Willimon

'Bad Sisters' – Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer

'Better Call Saul' – Gordon Smith

'Better Call Saul' – Peter Gould

'The Last Of Us' – Craig Mazin

'Succession' – Jesse Armstrong

'The White Lotus' – Mike White.

Leading drama actor

Jeff Bridges – 'The Old Man'

Brian Cox – 'Succession'

Kieran Culkin – 'Succession'

Bob Odenkirk – 'Better Call Saul'

Pedro Pascal – 'The Last of Us'

Jeremy Strong – 'Succession'.

Leading drama actress

Sharon Horgan – 'Bad Sisters'

Melanie Lynskey – 'Yellowjackets'

Elisabeth Moss – 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Bella Ramsey – 'The Last of Us'

Keri Russell – 'The Diplomat'

Sarah Snook – 'Succession'.

Drama Supporting Actor

F. Murray Abraham – 'The White Lotus'

Nicholas Braun – 'Succession'

Michael Imperioli – 'The White Lotus'

Theo James – 'The White Lotus'

Matthew Macfadyen – 'Succession'

Alan Ruck – 'Succession'

Will Sharpe – 'The White Lotus'

Alexander Skarsgard – 'Succession'.

Drama Supporting Actress

Jennifer Coolidge – 'The White Lotus'

Elizabeth Debicki – 'The Crown'

Meghann Fahy – 'The White Lotus'

Sabrina Impacciatore – 'The White Lotus'

Aubrey Plaza – 'The White Lotus'

Rhea Seehorn – 'Better Call Saul'

J. Smith-Cameron – 'Succession'

Simona Tabasco – 'The White Lotus'.

comedy series

'Abbott Elementary'

'Barry'

'The Bear'

'Jury Duty'

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

'Only murders in the building'

'Ted Lasso'

'Merlina'.

comedy direction

'Barry' – Bill Hader

'The Bear' – Christopher Storer

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' – Amy Sherman-Palladino

'The Ms. Pat Show' – Mary Lou Belli

'Ted Lasso' – Declan Lowney

'Merlina' – Tim Burton.

Comedy script

'Barry' – Bill Hader

'The Bear' – Christopher Storer

'Jury Duty' – Mekki Leeper

'Only murders in the building' – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky

'The Other Two' – Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider

'Ted Lasso' – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis.

Comedy lead actor

Bill Hader – 'Barry'

Martin Short – 'Only murders in the building'

Jason Segel – 'Shrinking'

Jason Sudeikis – 'Ted Lasso'

Jeremy Allen White – 'The Bear'.

Comedy leading actress

Christina Applegate – 'Dead to Me'

Rachel Brosnahan – 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Quinta Brunson – 'Abbott Elementary'

Natasha Lyonne – 'Poker Face'

Jenna Ortega – 'Merlina'.

comedy supporting actor

Anthony Carrigan – 'Barry'

Phil Dunster – 'Ted Lasso'

Brett Goldstein – 'Ted Lasso'

James Marsden – 'Jury Duty'

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – 'The Bear'

Tyler James Williams – 'Abbott Elementary'

Henry Winkler – 'Barry'.

Comedy supporting actress

Alex Borstein – 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Ayo Edebiri – 'The Bear'

Janelle James – 'Abbott Elementary'

Sheryl Lee Ralph – 'Abbott Elementary'

Juno Temple – 'Ted Lasso'

Hannah Waddingham – 'Ted Lasso'

Jessica Williams – 'Shrinking'.

Miniseries or limited series

'Row'

'Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

'Daisy Jones & the Six'

'Fleishman Is in Trouble'

'Obi-Wan Kenobi'.

TV movie

'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas'

'Fire Island'

'Hocus Pocus 2'

'Prey'

'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'.

Direction in miniseries and/or television film

'Bronca' – Lee Sung Jin

'Bronca' – Jake Schreier

'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' – Carl Franklin

'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' – Paris Barclay

'Fleishman Is In Trouble' – Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton

'Prey' – Dan Trachtenberg.

Miniseries and/or TV movie script

'Bronca' – Lee Sung Jin,

'Fire Island' – Joel Kim Booster

'Fleishman Is In Trouble' – Taffy Brodesser-Akner

'Prey' – Patrick Aison based on a story by Dan Trachtenberg

'Swarm' – Janine Nabers on a story by Donald Glover

'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' – Al Yankovic and Eric Appel.

Leading actor in a miniseries or television movie

Taron Egerton – 'Black Bird'

Kumail Nanjiani – 'Welcome to Chippendales'

Evan Peters – 'Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe – 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon – 'George & Tammy'

Steven Yeun – 'Bronca'

Leading actress in a miniseries or television movie

Ali Wong – 'Bronca'

Dominique Fishback – 'Swarm'

Jessica Chastain 'George & Tammy'

Kathryn Hahn – 'Tiny Beautiful Things'

Lizzy Caplan – 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'

Riley Keough – 'Daisy Jones And The Six'.

Supporting actor in a miniseries or television movie

Murray Bartlett – 'Welcome To Chippendales'

Paul Walter Hauser – 'Black Bird'

Richard Jenkins – 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Joseph Lee – 'Bronca'

Ray Liotta – 'Black Bird'

Young Mazino – 'Bronca'

Jesse Plemons – 'Love & Death'.

Supporting actress in a miniseries or television movie

Annaleigh Ashford – 'Welcome To Chippendales'

Maria Bello – 'Bronca'

Claire Danes – 'Fleishman Is In Trouble'

Juliette Lewis – 'Welcome to Chippendales'

Camila Morrone – 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

Niecy Nash-Betts – 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Merritt Wever – 'Tiny Beautiful Things'.

Varieties

'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah'

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

'Late Night With Seth Meyers'

'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'

'The Problem With Jon Stewart'.

reality

'La carrera asombroza'

'RuPaul's Drag Race'

'Survivor'

'Top Chef'

'The Voice'.

Animation

'Bob's Burgers'

'Entergalactic'

'Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal'

'Rick And Morty'

'The Simpsons'.

Documentary film

'Being Mary Tyler Moore'

'Judy Blume Forever'

'My Transparent Life'

'Pamela, A Love Story'

'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie'.

Docuseries

'Dear Mama'

'100 Foot Wave'

'Secrets of the Elephants'

'The 1619 Project'

'The US and the Holocaust'.

