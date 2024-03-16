The eight teams that made it to the quarterfinals of the 2023/24 Champions League already know who their rival will be in that round, after the corresponding draw was held. Once the pairings were known, UEFA made official the dates and time in which each of the qualifying rounds of these quarterfinals will be played.
The quarterfinal round is played over two legs. The first leg matches will be played on April 9 and 10 in the stadium of the team whose ball came first in the draw, and on the 16th and 17th the return matches will be played, where we will meet the four semi-finalists of this edition of the Champions League.
Tuesday April 9
Arsenal vs Bayern Munich
Time: 21:00 (CET)
Stadium: Emirates Stadium, London
Real Madrid vs Manchester City
Schedule: 21:00 (CET)
Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid
Wednesday April 10
PSG vs FC Barcelona
Time: 21:00 (CET)
Stadium: Parc des Princes, Paris
Atlético de Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund
Time: 21:00 (CET)
Stadium: Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid
Tuesday April 16
Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético de Madrid
Schedule: 21:00 (CET)
Stadium: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund
FC Barcelona vs PSG
Schedule: 21:00 (CET)
Stadium: Montjuic Olympic, Barcelona
Wednesday April 17
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
Schedule: 21:00 (CET)
Stadium: Allianz Arena, Munich
Manchester City vs Real Madrid
Schedule: 21:00 (CET)
Stadium: Etihad Stadium, London
The path to Wembley has already been laid out and only one will be able to lift the gold medal on June 1 and succeed Manchester City as European champion.
