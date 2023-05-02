The quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League are ready and each of the clubs will seek to leave everything on the pitch in order to advance to the next round.
Manchester City beat Bayern Munich to face Real Madrid in the semifinal, a team that had no problems with Chelsea either, as they ended up with an aggregate score of 4-0.
For their part, Milan won, not without difficulties, Napoli by a score of 2-1, and now they will face Inter Milan in the Madonnina Classic in the most anticipated game of this phase. Inter gave an account of Benfica with a global of 5-3.
For now, here we present how the Champions League semifinal matches will be played.
|
Date
|
Game
|
Hour
|
05/09/2023
|
Real Madrid vs. Manchester City
|
1:00 p.m.
|
05/10/2023
|
AC Milan vs. Inter
|
1:00 p.m.
|
05/16/2023
|
Inter vs AC Milan
|
1:00 p.m.
|
05/17/2023
|
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid
|
1:00 p.m.
The first legs of the Champions League semifinals will be played on May 9 and 10. Manchester City visit Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Tuesday ahead of the first Milan derby at the San Siro on Wednesday. For their part, the return games will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 16 and 17, respectively.
The two semi-final winners will meet in the Champions League final on Saturday June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Turkey.
For the game between Manchester City and Real Madrid, the wide favorite for the final of the competition are the English, who seek to win the title with their star player Erling Haaland.
In the second match, the matter is undoubtedly even, although the public bets on Inter Milan, who they point out as the one that can best stand up to the city dwellers.
