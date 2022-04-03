Home page politics

Prime Minister Viktor Orban hopes his Fidesz party will win in Hungary’s parliamentary elections. © IMAGO/Chen Hao

Elections will be held in Hungary on April 3, 2022. The population should elect a new parliament. Projections and results will be available on election night.

Budapest – The upcoming Hungarian elections on April 3, 2022 could mean a turning point for the country. The previous Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Hungarian Viktor Orbán) is running again for the alliance of his party Fidesz with the Christian-democratic KDNP. However, he has a major competitor in the mayor of the city of Hódmezővásárhely, Peter Marki-Zay (Hungarian: Péter Márki-Zay).

The 49-year-old is the candidate of the opposition parties who want to use this move to have Orban elected from office. According to current surveys and forecasts, his chances are not that bad. According to experience, the first projections and results of the election will already be available on the evening of the election.

Hungary election 2022: projections after the polling stations are closed – results will follow afterwards

But how is the election going on the first Sunday in April? Merkur.de reported in the news ticker, from? According to past experience, the polling stations are open until 7 p.m. – the first projections are available shortly thereafter. However, it could be due to a rush of voters that the bars are open a little longer. That was the case in the last parliamentary election in 2018. All citizens who arrived at the polling place before 7 p.m. still had the opportunity to cast their vote after the official closure.

Immediately afterwards, the ballot papers were evaluated. Again mirror writes in an article from 2018, a provisional result was expected around midnight for this election. This could happen again in the coming determination of Parliament.

Elections in Hungary: Out of concern about manipulation of the results – OSCE wants to send election observers

In any case, it is clear that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) wants to send a squad of election observers to Hungary in advance. Another 200 observers are expected to be on duty on election day itself. The reason: There is a fear that the election could be manipulated and that the projections or results will be in favor of Viktor Orban and his party.

Only the election day itself can show whether manipulation is really taking place. Nevertheless, it is a fateful choice: because then it will be clear whether Viktor Orban will continue to steer Hungary’s politics or whether a new prime minister will be confirmed in office with Peter Marki-Zay. (ly)